ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, KY

Paving Starts This Week on KY 182 (Grahn Road) in Carter County

By Opinion
cartercountytimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLEMINGSBURG – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will start a $427,000 resurfacing project this week on KY 182 (Grahn Road) in Carter County. Beginning Tuesday and Wednesday, contractors will perform minor pavement...

cartercountytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
cartercountytimes.com

I-64 Rebuild Continues in Boyd County with Roadside, Safety, Pavement Work

FLEMINGSBURG – The Transportation Cabinet’s $9.5 million project to rebuild seven miles of I-64 in Boyd County is ongoing as contractors focus on roadside repairs, safety improvements, and new blacktop. Contractors have been working mostly off the roadway since April to renovate ditchlines and drainage, stabilize embankments beside...
BOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Proposed crematorium location causes concerns

FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) - The topic of funeral arrangements and final plans for a loved one can become a tough, sensitive and delicate topic for family members. In one community, it’s the plans of a local business owner to open a crematorium in Eastern Kentucky that has some feeling uneasy.
FLATWOODS, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY GETS INCREASE OF $ 1,534,940 IN ROAD FUNDS

On Tuesday June 21, 2022 The Lawrence County Fiscal a court had a regular scheduled monthly meeting at 10AM, downtown at the Lawrence County Courthouse in Louisa, Kentucky. The LC Fiscal Court Judge Executive Phil Carter was in attendance with Magistrates John Skaggs, David (Mouse) Halcomb, Rick Blackburn and David Pinson.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carter County, KY
City
Flemingsburg, KY
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Carter County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
cartercountytimes.com

KDMC withdraws ambulance request

Carter County Emergency Ambulance Service can breathe a little easier, at least for the time being. That’s because King’s Daughters Medical Center has withdrawn their certificate of need request. That request, if granted, would have allowed the healthcare system to place two ambulances in Carter County, a move the ambulance board worried could hurt them financially.
CARTER COUNTY, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Fire safety measure draws questions

Grayson city council held their first reading of a measure designed to increase fire and safety response last week – though the majority of council voted not to accept that reading after hearing criticism from local business owner Shadow Skaggs. Councilpersons Sudy Walker, Terry Stamper, and Bradley Cotten voted...
GRAYSON, KY
wymt.com

Names of parents killed in Carter Caves accident released

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The names of a couple who died in a traffic accident Saturday night at Carter Caves State Resort Park have been released. Jitu Galani, 41, and Nitu Galani, 39, of Beavercreek, Ohio, were pronounced dead by Carter County Coroner William Waddell, along with their 4-year-old son, according to Kentucky State Police. The couple’s other son, an 11-year-old boy, managed to get out of the vehicle and flag down a park ranger for help.
CARTER COUNTY, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Kentucky State Police investigate triple fatality in Carter County

OLIVE HILL – On June 18, 2022 at 2054 hours, the Kentucky State Police Post 14 Ashland was notified of a single vehicle collision at the junction of KY 182 and Cave Branch. The initial investigation shows Jitu Galani, 41, of Beavercreek, OH was driving a 2014 Honda CRV traveling west on KY 182 when he passed the entrance to Carter Caves State Resort Park. Mr. Galani put the car in reverse and attempted to back down the roadway. The vehicle dropped off the shoulder of the roadway and became stuck. While attempting to free the vehicle, it rolled backwards over a culvert and landed on it top in a creek. Jitu Galani, Nitu Galani, 39 and their four-year-old child, all who were from Beaver Creek, OH were pronounced deceased by Carter County Coroner William Wadell.
CARTER COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Lrb#Crews
WOWK 13 News

Names in fatal Carter County crash released

UPDATE (10:12 p.m. on Monday, June 20): The names of those who died in a crash near the Carter Caves State Resort Park have been released. According to the Kentucky State Police, the father, 41-year-old Jitu Galani, the mother, 39-year-old Nitu Galani, and their four-year-old son were all killed in the crash. CARTER COUNTY, KY […]
CARTER COUNTY, KY
Metro News

Separate accidents on Route 2 claim lives

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two people have died in recent days as a result of separate accidents on State Route 2. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim of a Monday crash as Jonathan Blake, 37, of Huntington. Blake was a motorcyclist and died in the wreck that occurred about 2:45 p.m. on Ohio River Road near Wholesale Supply Company, officials said.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fatal motorcycle crash on Route 2 in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Route 2 in Huntington. Crews are on the scene in front of the Benefit Wholesale Equipment store on Ohio River Road. Ohio River Road is currently blocked by emergency vehicles. They have confirmed the motorcyclist has died […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
cartercountytimes.com

Finding the path forward

Working for the Carter County Public Library feels a lot like caring for an elder. While others achieve new heights of success, you’re left with what could best be described as maintenance. Of course you don’t see it that way while you’re doing it. You know you’re doing the right thing for your loved one. You feel the fulfillment of doing a job that needs doing, but you feel something else, too. I often feel hopeless; like there is nothing that can be done to keep this body alive. I think, at times, that all I can do is try to make the journey from here to the other side as painless as possible. But every so often, something happens to you to change your perspective. As you set about sorting pills and changing bed sheets, your charge looks to you and thanks you so genuinely it makes your remember what you’re doing all of this for. And somehow, despite the darkness, you see a path forward.
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man killed in Huntington motorcycle accident identified

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) –  The Cabell County Sheriff has released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle accident Monday afternoon. According to Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, Jonathan Blake, 37, of Huntington, was killed while riding along Route 2. It happened in the area of the Benefit Wholesale Equipment store. Crews on the scene […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
ashlandbeacon.com

Rider by Heart: Community Bids Farewell to Dedicated Leader of Patriot Guard Riders

Charles Marlin (“Frenchy”) French, 71, was on a long journey, a ride through life most of us never know, the joy of an open road – good or bad – but each filled with blessings. This lifestyle of motorcycle riding delivered him to a community of devoted brothers and sisters, and it was made well-known last Monday, June 13 as bikers and law enforcement joined on the roadways to wish Frenchy a smooth trail onto Heaven’s Gate.
ASHLAND, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 6/22/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Heather Varney, 34, of Olive Hill, arrested by Kentucky State Police, for...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
NBC4 Columbus

Motorcyclist killed in Scioto Co. crash

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers say a Portsmouth man was killed after a motorcycle crash in Scioto County.   The crash happened around 12:43 p.m., Sunday, when a 2022 Lexus RX350, being driven by an 81-year-old woman, turned southbound from a business onto Ohio River Road, near Downtown Hayport Road, in Porter Township.   Rodney L. […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy