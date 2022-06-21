Paving Starts This Week on KY 182 (Grahn Road) in Carter County

Working for the Carter County Public Library feels a lot like caring for an elder. While others achieve new heights of success, you’re left with what could best be described as maintenance. Of course you don’t see it that way while you’re doing it. You know you’re doing the right thing for your loved one. You feel the fulfillment of doing a job that needs doing, but you feel something else, too. I often feel hopeless; like there is nothing that can be done to keep this body alive. I think, at times, that all I can do is try to make the journey from here to the other side as painless as possible. But every so often, something happens to you to change your perspective. As you set about sorting pills and changing bed sheets, your charge looks to you and thanks you so genuinely it makes your remember what you’re doing all of this for. And somehow, despite the darkness, you see a path forward.

CARTER COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO