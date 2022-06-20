ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewitt, IA

large garage/moving sale! Friday 6/24 & Saturday 6/25, 7:30 a.m.-11:30

 3 days ago

Large garage/moving sale! Friday 6/24 & Saturday 6/25,...

KWQC

Flower shop celebrating 45 years of serving the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport flower shop is celebrating its 45th anniversary on July 1. “Flowers by Jerri” first opened for business on July 1, 1977 inside founder Jerri Munson’s home in Davenport. The first storefront location was opened on 49th and Pine Street in Davenport. Its...
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Iowa Antique Festival Driving Into Walcott This Weekend

Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
WALCOTT, IA
aroundptown.com

Prophetstown’s July 4th Weekend Celebration Details

Multiple events are planned to celebrate the July 4th Holiday in Prophetstown beginning Friday, July 1st. The Winning Wheels Concert Series will continue its weekly free Friday concerts with Mountain Swallower performing on the stage at Eclipse Square Veterans Memorial Park from 7-9PM. Saturday, July 2nd. The Prophetstown Park District...
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
Dewitt, IA
Iowa Lifestyle
Izaak Walton League hosts Kids Fishing Day

On Sunday June 5, the Sabula Izaak Walton League hosted a Kids Fishing Day at a local farm pond. The event was scheduled from 2-4, with a grilled hotdog lunch provided along with drinks. Thirty-two kids came out to test their skills in fishing, with some hoping to reel in...
BELLEVUE, IA
Tips to keep cool and conserve energy during hotter summer days

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As the high temperatures continue throughout Eastern Iowa, to conserve power, Alliant Energy says there are ways to cut down on usage and stay cool. For example cleaning or replacing your AC air filters. Clogged filters make it harder to push air and your air...
IOWA STATE
American Melody docks in Davenport for first visit of 2022

American Melody, American Cruise Lines’ passenger vessel, will dock along Davenport’s riverfront on Sunday, June 26 for its first visit of 2022. Davenport Mayor Mike Matson will welcome guests to River Heritage Park with a ribbon cutting. Passengers will be able to enjoy live music and explore the downtown area. Docking is expected at around […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Pet of the Week | Wraith

It’s time for our Pet of the Week! Wraith is a 6-year-old pup with a lot of love to give and is available at the Humane Society of Scott County.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Kayakers Warned Along Stretch of Wapsi River

CLINTON – Warning signs have been installed along a stretch of the Wapsipinicon River. following several occasions during the last year when first responders were called out for search. and rescue events due to kayaking incidents involving downed trees in the river. Due to the number of emergency calls...
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
Here’s Where To Eat When You’re Going To Downtown QC Shows This Summer

With so many shows coming to the Quad Cities this summer, the conversation of "Well where do you want to go eat?" can get annoying and nowhere fast. Because I, for one, don't want to enter that conversation, I rounded up a few restaurants that work for a preshow meal in Downtown Davenport and Downtown Moline to save you and your friends/significant other the breath of having that talk.
DAVENPORT, IA
JACKSON COUNTY PRO RODEO ACTION

Warm weather, a variety of delicious food, live music, cowboys and cowgirls of all ages, and many smiles and sounds of laughter was the perfect way to begin the 34th annual Jackson County Pro Rodeo last Thursday on family night. Thoroughly planned and organized by the Bellevue Horseman's Club, with a fun show put on by the local Three Hills Rodeo Company, make this weekend every year in June a summer favorite for all. The Jackson County Pro Rodeo is a place for individuals from near and far to see “one of the greatest shows on dirt.”
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
Legion Auxiliary collecting can tabs

The Junior American Legion Auxiliary of Iowa continues to collect can tabs as a statewide project. The Junior members of the Bellevue Auxiliary, with the support of the adult members are participating in this project. Anyone wishing to donate can tabs can leave them at the American Legion building, with an Auxiliary member or call 563-422-8099 to make arrangements to pick up or drop off. All the tabs collected will be delivered in July for support of the Ronald McDonald Houses.
BELLEVUE, IA
Geneseo stop on Amtrak still not out of the question

For a number of years, Geneseo has looked forward to being told when to grab the ceremonial groundbreaking shovel for the proposed depot on a Chicago to points west route on Amtrak. During the Obama Administration, the proposal to expand passenger rail was made with Chicago as the Midwestern hub....
GENESEO, IL
An Eastern Iowa Couple Just Scored $25K For Life… Accidentally

There are some happy accidents we all experience in life. Finding a shortcut to get to work faster after making a wrong turn... finding a coupon in your junk mail for your favorite restaurant, or even scoring a $5 bill from an old jacket pocket. But perhaps it's this Cedar...
Dubuque man missing on Mississippi River

GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - On Wednesday at approximately 5:30 pm, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a Dubuque man was missing on the Mississippi River. Officials say 51-year-old Alan Hartig was in shallow Wisconsin waters just off the shore of Finley’s Landing when his pontoon,...
GRANT COUNTY, WI

