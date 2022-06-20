ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maquoketa, IA

bellevueheraldleader.com

Izaak Walton League hosts Kids Fishing Day

On Sunday June 5, the Sabula Izaak Walton League hosted a Kids Fishing Day at a local farm pond. The event was scheduled from 2-4, with a grilled hotdog lunch provided along with drinks. Thirty-two kids came out to test their skills in fishing, with some hoping to reel in...
BELLEVUE, IA
bellevueheraldleader.com

JACKSON COUNTY PRO RODEO ACTION

Warm weather, a variety of delicious food, live music, cowboys and cowgirls of all ages, and many smiles and sounds of laughter was the perfect way to begin the 34th annual Jackson County Pro Rodeo last Thursday on family night. Thoroughly planned and organized by the Bellevue Horseman's Club, with a fun show put on by the local Three Hills Rodeo Company, make this weekend every year in June a summer favorite for all. The Jackson County Pro Rodeo is a place for individuals from near and far to see “one of the greatest shows on dirt.”
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
bellevueheraldleader.com

A Day of Dairy

Close to 300 people attended the Jackson/Clinton County Dairy Association’s open house and ice cream social June 11 at the Blue Hyll Dairy farm north of Clinton to celebrate National Dairy Month. The Blue Hyll Dairy, owned and operated by Mike and Marty Burken, is home to 1,200 milking...
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
bellevueheraldleader.com

Heritage Days 2022

Bellevue Heritage Days, the well-known massive Independence Day celebration - now in its 60th year, is set for Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and 3. The annual patriotic gala draws thousands each year from across the tri-state area and far beyond as it is one of the largest and most action-packed Independence Day Celebrations in eastern Iowa, and definitely the biggest party in Jackson County.
BELLEVUE, IA
bellevueheraldleader.com

Legion Auxiliary collecting can tabs

The Junior American Legion Auxiliary of Iowa continues to collect can tabs as a statewide project. The Junior members of the Bellevue Auxiliary, with the support of the adult members are participating in this project. Anyone wishing to donate can tabs can leave them at the American Legion building, with an Auxiliary member or call 563-422-8099 to make arrangements to pick up or drop off. All the tabs collected will be delivered in July for support of the Ronald McDonald Houses.
BELLEVUE, IA
bellevueheraldleader.com

Ronald Banowetz, age 82

Ronald Banowetz, age 82 of Charlotte, Iowa passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Wheatland Manor Nursing Center in Wheatland, surrounded by his loving wife and family. A funeral Mass will be held 10 am Friday, June 24, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sugar Creek. Burial will be in the Church cemetery. Visitation will be held 4 – 7 pm Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the Law Jones Funeral Home, Preston, Iowa, and one hour prior to the service at the Church. Condolences may be left for the family at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
CHARLOTTE, IA
bellevueheraldleader.com

Local students graduate from Clarke University

Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa, extended a warm congratulations to the following Class of 2022 May graduates from the Bellevue area. Emma Kelchen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, Cum Laude. Rebecca Schroeder, Bachelor of Arts, Secondary Education and Mathematics, Summa Cum Laude Scholars Program. La Motte, IA. Jenna Gremmel,...
BELLEVUE, IA
bellevueheraldleader.com

Templeton shines on the mound for Marquette

Cam Templeton came to Cole Park and meant business on Monday, June 13, tallying four hits and leading Marquette to a 6-2 win over Central City. Templeton singled in the first, singled in the 2nd, singled in the 4th and doubled in the sixth to help put up three runs in the sixth inning rally. Cameron Templeton and Kannon Still’s doubles powered the big inning with RBIs. Spencer Roeder was the winning pitcher for Marquette. The righty allowed four hits and one run over 5 1/3 innings, striking out five and walking one. Marquette racked up nine hits. Templeton and Jacob Litterer all managed multiple hits for Marquette. Templeton went 4 for 4 at the plate to lead Marquette in hits. Marquette moves to 7-5 on the season.
MARQUETTE, IA
bellevueheraldleader.com

CFJC announces more than $415,000 in community support

Local nonprofits and charitable groups will see $415,590 in payouts this year from endowment funds hosted by the Community Foundation of Jackson County. These annual distributions support their ongoing work to improve quality of life across the county. “Endowments provide annual funding that allows organizations to realize their missions and...
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
bellevueheraldleader.com

University of Dubuque Spring Semester 2022 Academic Dean's List

The University of Dubuque congratulated the following local students on being appointed to the Spring Semester 2022 Academic Dean's List. Full-time students in good academic standing (registered for and having earned 12 or more letter grade credits for the term) who earn a term grade point average of 3.5 or above and who do not have any grades of Incomplete for the term are named to the Dean's List. Once grades have been submitted for any Incompletes, the Office of Academic Affairs will review eligibility again for possible placement on the Dean's List for the given term.
BELLEVUE, IA
bellevueheraldleader.com

Bellevue School District to receive funding for new Teacher and Paraeducator Apprenticeship pilot program

The Bellevue Community School District was awarded a competitive grant last week as part of Gov. Reynolds’ new Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Program to grow Iowa’s educator talent pipeline and support expansion of registered apprenticeships in schools across the state. According to Bellevue Superintendent Dr. Tom...
BELLEVUE, IA
bellevueheraldleader.com

Two soldiers, resting only a few hilltops apart

Two men separated in time by 100 years. One died in Vietnam, the other while engaged in the Civil War battlefields of Arkansas and Louisiana. Now they rest in peace only a few hilltops apart. Griffin lies at Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Baldwin, Bryan’s lot in a rural Jackson County...
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
bellevueheraldleader.com

City issues phone and text scam alert

Another text message and phone scam is on the loose in the Bellevue area. This time, residents have been receiving phone calls or text messages indicating their power is being turned off if they don’t pay immediately. Residents should know that the City of Bellevue will never text, email,...
BELLEVUE, IA
bellevueheraldleader.com

Utility board discusses possible summer power interruptions

It’s a well-known fact to most residents that Bellevue Municipal Utilities, which owns all the electrical lines and electric infrastructure in the city (as well as its own power plant with independent generators) can easily generate its own electricity. Prior to purchasing power from outside sources, like Central Iowa...
BELLEVUE, IA
bellevueheraldleader.com

Former businessowner charged with identity theft

A former Maquoketa businessowner was charged with identity theft totaling more than $10,000. Carly Stefany Browne, 39, owned PerXactly’s Bar in Maquoketa. That business closed last year. Browne will enter a plea at an arraignment hearing Friday, said Jackson County Attorney Sara Davenport. The Class C Felony charge carries...
MAQUOKETA, IA
bellevueheraldleader.com

Graduates Summa Cum Laude from University of Tennessee

Mykenna Christine Horchak, daughter of Alex & Chris Horchak of Bellevue and granddaughter of Larry and Nancy Zimmer, graduated Summa Cum Laude, May 21, 2022 from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Engineering. She is a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority and the...
BELLEVUE, IA
bellevueheraldleader.com

Auditor: Elections ‘take a village’

It looked like Jackson County Auditor Alisa Smith was holding up a very, very long receipt from a grocery store. But the narrow strip of paper she unfolded as she sat before the Jackson County Supervisors Tuesday was an example of how election results are preserved. The long tape was the cumulative total of all the ballots cast in one precinct in the June 7 primary election. The Unisyn voting machines used by Jackson County generate such tapes for each of the county’s 13 precincts, as well as absentee votes. While some counties in Iowa had problems with Unisyn machines that used older operating systems, the election in Jackson County went off without a hitch, Smith said.
JACKSON COUNTY, IA

