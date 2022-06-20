Cam Templeton came to Cole Park and meant business on Monday, June 13, tallying four hits and leading Marquette to a 6-2 win over Central City. Templeton singled in the first, singled in the 2nd, singled in the 4th and doubled in the sixth to help put up three runs in the sixth inning rally. Cameron Templeton and Kannon Still’s doubles powered the big inning with RBIs. Spencer Roeder was the winning pitcher for Marquette. The righty allowed four hits and one run over 5 1/3 innings, striking out five and walking one. Marquette racked up nine hits. Templeton and Jacob Litterer all managed multiple hits for Marquette. Templeton went 4 for 4 at the plate to lead Marquette in hits. Marquette moves to 7-5 on the season.

