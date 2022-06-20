ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miles, IA

Comments / 0

Related
bellevueheraldleader.com

Izaak Walton League hosts Kids Fishing Day

On Sunday June 5, the Sabula Izaak Walton League hosted a Kids Fishing Day at a local farm pond. The event was scheduled from 2-4, with a grilled hotdog lunch provided along with drinks. Thirty-two kids came out to test their skills in fishing, with some hoping to reel in...
BELLEVUE, IA
aroundptown.com

Prophetstown’s July 4th Weekend Celebration Details

Multiple events are planned to celebrate the July 4th Holiday in Prophetstown beginning Friday, July 1st. The Winning Wheels Concert Series will continue its weekly free Friday concerts with Mountain Swallower performing on the stage at Eclipse Square Veterans Memorial Park from 7-9PM. Saturday, July 2nd. The Prophetstown Park District...
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
ourquadcities.com

Pet of the Week | Wraith

It’s time for our Pet of the Week! Wraith is a 6-year-old pup with a lot of love to give and is available at the Humane Society of Scott County.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
B100

A Quad Cities Serial Dine and Dash Suspect Has Finally Been Caught

A suspected serial dine and dasher plaguing numerous Quad Cities restaurants for the last several months was arrested on June 20 after skipping out on the bill of yet another restaurant. Spencer Thomas Streight was charged with fifth-degree theft, which is considered a simple misdemeanor, after he "ran up a...
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miles, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
bellevueheraldleader.com

Heritage Days 2022

Bellevue Heritage Days, the well-known massive Independence Day celebration - now in its 60th year, is set for Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and 3. The annual patriotic gala draws thousands each year from across the tri-state area and far beyond as it is one of the largest and most action-packed Independence Day Celebrations in eastern Iowa, and definitely the biggest party in Jackson County.
BELLEVUE, IA
bellevueheraldleader.com

JACKSON COUNTY PRO RODEO ACTION

Warm weather, a variety of delicious food, live music, cowboys and cowgirls of all ages, and many smiles and sounds of laughter was the perfect way to begin the 34th annual Jackson County Pro Rodeo last Thursday on family night. Thoroughly planned and organized by the Bellevue Horseman's Club, with a fun show put on by the local Three Hills Rodeo Company, make this weekend every year in June a summer favorite for all. The Jackson County Pro Rodeo is a place for individuals from near and far to see “one of the greatest shows on dirt.”
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
krosradio.com

Kayakers Warned Along Stretch of Wapsi River

CLINTON – Warning signs have been installed along a stretch of the Wapsipinicon River. following several occasions during the last year when first responders were called out for search. and rescue events due to kayaking incidents involving downed trees in the river. Due to the number of emergency calls...
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estate Sale#D#Sun
KWQC

Field of Dreams TV series taking applications for paid extras

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - A series adaptation of “Field of Dreams” is set to begin filming around Labor Day in Iowa. Produce Iowa group says there is an open call for paid extras in the Peacock series. Filming is planned to take place from September to early October,...
IOWA STATE
bellevueheraldleader.com

Utility board discusses possible summer power interruptions

It’s a well-known fact to most residents that Bellevue Municipal Utilities, which owns all the electrical lines and electric infrastructure in the city (as well as its own power plant with independent generators) can easily generate its own electricity. Prior to purchasing power from outside sources, like Central Iowa...
BELLEVUE, IA
bellevueheraldleader.com

Legion Auxiliary collecting can tabs

The Junior American Legion Auxiliary of Iowa continues to collect can tabs as a statewide project. The Junior members of the Bellevue Auxiliary, with the support of the adult members are participating in this project. Anyone wishing to donate can tabs can leave them at the American Legion building, with an Auxiliary member or call 563-422-8099 to make arrangements to pick up or drop off. All the tabs collected will be delivered in July for support of the Ronald McDonald Houses.
BELLEVUE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
bellevueheraldleader.com

A Day of Dairy

Close to 300 people attended the Jackson/Clinton County Dairy Association’s open house and ice cream social June 11 at the Blue Hyll Dairy farm north of Clinton to celebrate National Dairy Month. The Blue Hyll Dairy, owned and operated by Mike and Marty Burken, is home to 1,200 milking...
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque man missing on Mississippi River

GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - On Wednesday at approximately 5:30 pm, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a Dubuque man was missing on the Mississippi River. Officials say 51-year-old Alan Hartig was in shallow Wisconsin waters just off the shore of Finley’s Landing when his pontoon,...
GRANT COUNTY, WI
bellevueheraldleader.com

Ronald Banowetz, age 82

Ronald Banowetz, age 82 of Charlotte, Iowa passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Wheatland Manor Nursing Center in Wheatland, surrounded by his loving wife and family. A funeral Mass will be held 10 am Friday, June 24, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sugar Creek. Burial will be in the Church cemetery. Visitation will be held 4 – 7 pm Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the Law Jones Funeral Home, Preston, Iowa, and one hour prior to the service at the Church. Condolences may be left for the family at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
CHARLOTTE, IA
ourquadcities.com

50-year-old Kewanee tenant found dead

The Housing Authority of Henry County (HAHC) announced Thursday a tenant has died in Washington Apartments, Kewanee. On May 27, 2022, a HAHC staff member noticed a flyer that was not retrieved from an apartment door in the complex, and she contacted the agency’s Tenant Resource Officer for a welfare check.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Dustin Lynch to replace Toby Keith at Mississippi Valley Fair

The Mississippi Valley Fair in Davenport has announced that country artist Dustin Lynch will perform on Aug. 7, 2022, in place of Toby Keith, who is cutting back his tour due to stomach cancer. Lynch is no stranger to QC audiences — having performed for the John Deere Classic charity...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Judas Priest to bring ’50 Heavy Metal Years’ tour to Moline

Judas Priest will continue to celebrate their 50th anniversary this year with the launch of a new North American fall tour, including Moline’s TaxSlayer Center on Oct. 29, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 a.m., available at the TaxSlayer Center Box Office (1201 River Drive)...
MOLINE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy