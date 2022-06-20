Ronald Banowetz, age 82 of Charlotte, Iowa passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Wheatland Manor Nursing Center in Wheatland, surrounded by his loving wife and family. A funeral Mass will be held 10 am Friday, June 24, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sugar Creek. Burial will be in the Church cemetery. Visitation will be held 4 – 7 pm Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the Law Jones Funeral Home, Preston, Iowa, and one hour prior to the service at the Church. Condolences may be left for the family at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
