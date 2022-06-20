Warm weather, a variety of delicious food, live music, cowboys and cowgirls of all ages, and many smiles and sounds of laughter was the perfect way to begin the 34th annual Jackson County Pro Rodeo last Thursday on family night. Thoroughly planned and organized by the Bellevue Horseman's Club, with a fun show put on by the local Three Hills Rodeo Company, make this weekend every year in June a summer favorite for all. The Jackson County Pro Rodeo is a place for individuals from near and far to see “one of the greatest shows on dirt.”

JACKSON COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO