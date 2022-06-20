june 29-july 1st, 8 a.m.-?, 302 N 11th St., Bellevue.

Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-states. In this edition, we highlight developments in Dubuque, Peosta and Bellevue, Iowa. A...
GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - On Wednesday at approximately 5:30 pm, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a Dubuque man was missing on the Mississippi River. Officials say 51-year-old Alan Hartig was in shallow Wisconsin waters just off the shore of Finley’s Landing when his pontoon,...
The Junior American Legion Auxiliary of Iowa continues to collect can tabs as a statewide project. The Junior members of the Bellevue Auxiliary, with the support of the adult members are participating in this project. Anyone wishing to donate can tabs can leave them at the American Legion building, with an Auxiliary member or call 563-422-8099 to make arrangements to pick up or drop off. All the tabs collected will be delivered in July for support of the Ronald McDonald Houses.
Bellevue Heritage Days, the well-known massive Independence Day celebration - now in its 60th year, is set for Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and 3. The annual patriotic gala draws thousands each year from across the tri-state area and far beyond as it is one of the largest and most action-packed Independence Day Celebrations in eastern Iowa, and definitely the biggest party in Jackson County.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dubuque, Iowa man is missing Thursday after the boat he was swimming next to on the Mississippi River in Grant County became dislodged from a sandbar and the man went wading after it, the sheriff’s office stated. The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office received a...
Close to 300 people attended the Jackson/Clinton County Dairy Association’s open house and ice cream social June 11 at the Blue Hyll Dairy farm north of Clinton to celebrate National Dairy Month. The Blue Hyll Dairy, owned and operated by Mike and Marty Burken, is home to 1,200 milking...
A suspected serial dine and dasher plaguing numerous Quad Cities restaurants for the last several months was arrested on June 20 after skipping out on the bill of yet another restaurant. Spencer Thomas Streight was charged with fifth-degree theft, which is considered a simple misdemeanor, after he "ran up a...
Warm weather, a variety of delicious food, live music, cowboys and cowgirls of all ages, and many smiles and sounds of laughter was the perfect way to begin the 34th annual Jackson County Pro Rodeo last Thursday on family night. Thoroughly planned and organized by the Bellevue Horseman's Club, with a fun show put on by the local Three Hills Rodeo Company, make this weekend every year in June a summer favorite for all. The Jackson County Pro Rodeo is a place for individuals from near and far to see “one of the greatest shows on dirt.”
On Sunday June 5, the Sabula Izaak Walton League hosted a Kids Fishing Day at a local farm pond. The event was scheduled from 2-4, with a grilled hotdog lunch provided along with drinks. Thirty-two kids came out to test their skills in fishing, with some hoping to reel in...
Travelers to and from Dubuque are hitting some new turbulence with this week's announcement that American Airlines is departing the Dubuque Regional Airport with their last scheduled flight for September 7, 2022. While the airline serviced just two flights daily to Chicago's O'Hare International, it made a difference and provided...
DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Dubuque is holding a short ceremony on Friday, June 24, at 4:30 p.m. to celebrate the grand opening of the Bee Branch Creek pedestrian tunnels. The event will be held on the new overlook south of the railroad tracks above...
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - A series adaptation of “Field of Dreams” is set to begin filming around Labor Day in Iowa. Produce Iowa group says there is an open call for paid extras in the Peacock series. Filming is planned to take place from September to early October,...
A new state record may have been set earlier this month at an auction for farmland in Dubuque County. High Point Land Company held an auction on June 1st that auctioned off 60 acres of farmland in Dubuque for $30,000. The 60-acre plot was sold alongside the second tract of...
A Dubuque teenager faces an adult charge in relation to an arson fire in May 2021 in Asbury. 17 year old Annalise Flogel of Dubuque was arrested Wednesday on a failure to appear warrant related to a charge of second-degree arson. Reports say Flogel was originally charged as a juvenile in relation to a fire deliberately set at an Asbury residence on May 26th. 28 year old Royal Broman of Asbury, and 22 year old Chandler Bourgeous of Apple River previously were sentenced to probation for their roles in the fire, as well as an unrelated flare-gun shooting spree in June 2021 in Dubuque. Flogel was charged as a juvenile in the flare-gun case.
Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa, extended a warm congratulations to the following Class of 2022 May graduates from the Bellevue area. Emma Kelchen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, Cum Laude. Rebecca Schroeder, Bachelor of Arts, Secondary Education and Mathematics, Summa Cum Laude Scholars Program. La Motte, IA. Jenna Gremmel,...
A Dubuque man is accused of assaulting a woman with a hammer. 42 year old David Hastings was arrested Monday on a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. A report says Hastings swung a hammer at 35 year old Sara Kamp hitting her in the hand, while Kamp was helping two friends move out of a Washington Street residence, where Kamp’s uncle, 63 year old Robert Johnson also resides. Kamp told authorities that Hastings was upset that she was in the residence.
The University of Dubuque congratulated the following local students on being appointed to the Spring Semester 2022 Academic Dean's List. Full-time students in good academic standing (registered for and having earned 12 or more letter grade credits for the term) who earn a term grade point average of 3.5 or above and who do not have any grades of Incomplete for the term are named to the Dean's List. Once grades have been submitted for any Incompletes, the Office of Academic Affairs will review eligibility again for possible placement on the Dean's List for the given term.
Harrington’s Pub in Bettendorf will be hosting a fundraiser beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday for former local radio personality Gary Stibolt, who also taught or mentored many Quad-City area disc jockeys, including Red Hot Brian Scott and WRMJ’s Terry James. Stibolt is suffering from terminal cancer and is...
JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess deputies are investigating after a person was shot in Galena Wednesday, according to deputies. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded about 9:08 p.m. to a report of a person being shot with “some type of weapon,” according to a media release.
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, American Airlines informed the Dubuque Regional Airport that they will be filing a notice with the Department of Transportation to discontinue service on Sept. 7th, 2022. “American Airlines has made the difficult decision and is discontinuing service in Dubuque as a result of the...
Comments / 0