Vintage items always fetch a high price. Whether it be a shirt, a hat, or a famous movie poster. If it has a historical value to it, it will bring in the dollars. Speaking of movie posters, something very rare sold recently. And in an age of all digital everything, it shouldn't be surprising that something like this sold for so much. After all, classic movies tend bring in the money.

FREDERICKSBURG, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO