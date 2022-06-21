4th of July preparations underway

Yellowstone National Park could reopen the southern end of the park by next week. That’s what Superintendent Cam Sholly told business owners and residents of Jackson Hole yesterday during a virtual meeting. Sholly explained that first, the park needs to assure the infrastructure is sound to serve the public. With regard to that infrastructure, the superintendent said efforts need to be made to make limit usage in the southern half of the park so that the infrastructure doesn’t break down from overuse.

5 DAYS AGO