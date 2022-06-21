ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardiner, MT

Most of Yellowstone could reopen before end of July

Jackson Hole Radio
Jackson Hole Radio
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yellowstone National Park now says there is a possibility that the north end of the park will be able to reopen before the end of July. During a visit to Yellowstone National Park and Gardiner, Montana on Sunday,...

jacksonholeradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone to reopen South Loop on Wednesday

Yellowstone National Park will begin allowing visitors to access the south loop of the park at 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 22. The south loop is accessed from the East Entrance via Cody, Wyoming, the West Entrance through West Yellowstone, Montana, and South Entrance via Grand Teton National Park and Jackson, Wyoming.
JACKSON, WY
MY 103.5

[WATCH] This is What Flooding Did to Montana’s Beartooth Highway

The Beartooth Highway is known as the most scenic route into Yellowstone National Park. Recent historic flooding in Yellowstone National Park and surrounding communities will have a lasting impact on residents and visitors alike. Many communities that surround YNP are scrambling to rebuild. All five entrances to YNP are currently...
BOZEMAN, MT
Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone closed

Due to the extreme weather conditions over the past 24 hours, all entrances to Yellowstone National Park are temporarily closed due to recent unprecedented amounts of rainfall and flooding. Superintendent Cam Sholly says “Our first priority has been to evacuate the northern section of the park where we have multiple road and bridge failures, mudslides and other issues. The community of Gardiner is currently isolated, and we are working with the county and State of Montana to provide necessary support to residents, who are currently without water and power in some areas.” Additionally, the power is out in multiple locations in the park. At this time, no inbound visitor traffic will be allowed into the park until conditions stabilize and the park can assess damage to roads and bridges and other facilities. Park officials say preliminary assessments show multiple sections of roads throughout the park have been either washed out or covered in mud or rocks, and multiple bridges may be affected. Many park roads may remain closed for an extended period of time. Flood levels measured on the Yellowstone River are reportedly beyond record levels. Closures also include areas where visitors have lodging and camping reservations. Rainfall is expected to continue for the next several days, and with additional rainfall in the forecast, the park does not want large numbers of day-use visitors to become stranded in the park.
GARDINER, MT
Jackson Hole Radio

Gardiner Montana hit hard by flooding

Park County, Montana Commissioner Bill Berg told reporters yesterday that damage from the flash flood to Gardiner and the roads leading in and out of the town early this week along with the subsequent closure of Yellowstone will be a pretty big hit because, in his words, “it’s a Yellowstone town and it lives and dies by tourism.”
GARDINER, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gardiner, MT
Lifestyle
City
Gardiner, MT
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Cooke City-silver Gate, MT
Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson, WY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
641K+
Views
ABOUT

News From Jackson Hole, Wyoming

 http://jacksonholeradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy