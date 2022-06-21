COVID vaccines available for 6 months and older

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine became available for children aged five to 11 in the UK in April 2022. Those aged 12 and up had already been eligible since 2021. But if you have a child aged under five, you might be wondering, when will they be able to be vaccinated against COVID-19? Children under five represent the only age group yet to have a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use. There could be a number of reasons for this, including the fact children don’t tend to be as seriously affected if they contract COVID-19, so other groups have possibly been prioritised.

KIDS ・ 20 DAYS AGO