COVID vaccines available for 6 months and older

Jackson Hole Radio
 2 days ago
The Wyoming Department of Health says recommendations for safe, free and effective vaccinations meant to help prevent COVID-19 infection and serious illness have been expanded now to include children 6 months...

Comments / 7

Pw5veq
2d ago

Get ready to see massive amounts of babies dying in the near future. Of course the media will only say Oh My it’s Mysterious! SIDS exploding out of no where!

Medical Daily

COVID Vaccines For Children Under Five: What Parents Need To Know

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine became available for children aged five to 11 in the UK in April 2022. Those aged 12 and up had already been eligible since 2021. But if you have a child aged under five, you might be wondering, when will they be able to be vaccinated against COVID-19? Children under five represent the only age group yet to have a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use. There could be a number of reasons for this, including the fact children don’t tend to be as seriously affected if they contract COVID-19, so other groups have possibly been prioritised.
KIDS
CNET

FDA Approves COVID Vaccines for Kids as Young as 6 Months Old

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved emergency use of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months old. The news comes two days after an expert...
KIDS
biospace.com

With CDC Nod, COVID-19 Vaccines for Youngest Kids to Begin Tuesday

On Saturday, a committee of independent vaccine experts with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously on its recommendation for children ages six months to five years to receive the COVID-19 vaccination series. After the vote, the White House reported that vaccinations for children under five would be available starting on Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky beams as she says she's approved COVID vaccines for babies as young as six months old - even though just 442 under 4s have been killed by virus since pandemic began

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has officially signed off on Covid-19 vaccines for babies as young as six months old - and couldn't keep the smile from her face as she announced the news. Walensky's approval comes after a panel of advisors to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
KIDS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Jackson Hole Radio

COVID returns to Jackson Hole

Teton County, Wyoming, has moved back up into the Yellow (or Medium) Risk Level for COVID-19. The county health department says this increase from the Green Level resulted from an increase in new cases. As of May 27th, Teton County has averaged 8.6 cases per day over the past seven days for a total of 60 cases reported locally. For the last 14 days, 15 1/3% of the tests taken at the Curative sites have received a positive result. As of May 26th, St. John’s Medical Center had a 7-day average of 0 patients with COVID in the PCU and 0 patients with COVID in the ICU.
TETON COUNTY, WY
Ohio Capital Journal

COVID vaccine for kids under 5 could be available as soon as June 21

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is preparing to ship out to the states millions of COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 in the coming weeks, likely ending months of waiting for parents and caregivers. White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha said Thursday that if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorizes emergency use of […] The post COVID vaccine for kids under 5 could be available as soon as June 21 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WASHINGTON STATE
International Business Times

U.S. COVID Vaccines Start To Roll Out For Young Children

The United States has begun distributing COVID vaccines for children as young as six months around the country, and availability of the shots will improve in the coming days, according to White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha. U.S. regulators authorized Moderna Inc's two-dose vaccine for children aged six...
KIDS
NBC News

A big week for children's Covid vaccines: Here’s what to expect

A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee will meet Wednesday to weigh in on Covid vaccines for children under 5. The committee's endorsement is a crucial step before the FDA can authorize the shots, from both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, for the age group. Children under 5 are the only group in the United States who remain ineligible to get vaccinated.
ROCHESTER, MN
Ohio Capital Journal

FDA outside advisers recommend Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines for kids under 5

WASHINGTON — Parents of children under 5 are one step closer to vaccinating their young kids against COVID-19 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s outside vaccine panel recommended emergency use authorizations of two COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday. The 21-person Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted unanimously to recommend the FDA approve emergency use […] The post FDA outside advisers recommend Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines for kids under 5 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WASHINGTON STATE
scitechdaily.com

Eating Red Meat Associated With an Increased Risk of Death

Researchers suggest limiting the consumption of ultra-processed meals and red meat to increase longevity. According to experts at Loma Linda University Health, high intake of ultra-processed foods and, separately, excessive consumption of red meat may be important mortality indicators. Their newly published research adds to the expanding body of knowledge regarding the effects of ultra-processed meals and red meat on human health and lifespan.
VEGETARIAN
Daily Mail

Mystery as at least 118 Grand Canyon tourists 'are struck down with highly contagious norovirus' in two months: Woman describes calling chopper after finding group violently vomiting

The Grand Canyon National Park has seen more than 110 cases of a gastrointestinal illness closely resembling the highly contagious norovirus since May, health officials said. As of June 10, the park listed at least 118 people who have become sick with symptoms similar to those of the norovirus, which causes vomiting, diarrhea, cramping, body aches and a mild fever, the Grand Canyon News reported.
PRESCOTT, AZ
