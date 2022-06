When Schuyler Bailar dived into the water at Harvard University in November 2015, he made history as the first openly transgender athlete to compete in America's top college sports competition.In high school, Bailar had set a national record swimming on the women's team alongside future Olympic champion Katie Ledecky. However, after realising he was a trans man and began hormone therapy, he joined the Harvard men's team and graduated four years later as an elite swimmer in the National Collegiate Athletics Association's (NCAA's) first division.Today, the 26-year-old Korean-American is a powerful voice in the debate over whether trans athletes should...

SOCIETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO