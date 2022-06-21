6-foot-11 transfer Mohamed Sylla commits to Boise State

In an offseason that saw the losses of 6-foot-7 Abu Kigab, 6-8 Emmanuel Akot and 6-10 Mladen Armus, Boise State is finally recouping some height.

On Sunday, Detroit Mercy transfer Mohamed Sylla committed to the Broncos, a 6-11 center who has three collegiate seasons under his belt.

After playing high school ball in Connecticut, the Ivory Coast native spent two seasons at Florida Southwestern, where he didn’t make a massive impact. Sylla played in three dozen games, averaging 4 points and 4 rebounds while shooting 63% from the field.

At Detroit Mercy, his stats only got worse.

But consider this: Sylla played just 10 games last season and logged just 48 minutes. It’s not clear if he was dealing with an injury or an illness or what, but Sylla played in just one game in December and just one game in January. It’s an odd stat line that seems to indicate it’s not a fully accurate sample of his potential.

What those figures also don’t articulate is what a 6-11 guy with range can do as a rim protector. Sylla might not be as good of a post defender as Armus, but his wingspan should allow him to affect a whole lot of shots.

Despite the stats, Boise State coach Leon Rice and his staff had enough faith in the big man to hand him their final offer after his visit. The Broncos could add a scholarship if they moved Max Rice off scholarship and made him, essentially, a walk-on. But this also could be Boise State’s final move before the season.

At least BSU has its answer down low.