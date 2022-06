The fireworks on the National Mall are one of the most spectacular shows in town. Set against the Washington Monument, there are a couple key vantage points for optimal viewing (check out our insider tips below), but a number of other area fireworks are also stunning (and many promise lesser crowds). Whether you want to celebrate America’s birthday in our nation’s capitol or you’re looking to venture further out of the city, we’ve found the best places to catch a dazzling display of fireworks in Washington, DC and beyond.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO