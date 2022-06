Gloria Estefan has spoken out about Jennifer Lopez‘s disappointment when she found out she would not be the only performer taking the stage at the 2020 Super Bowl. “Look, this is the bottom line. You have very little time, like 12 minutes or something, to get things on and off the set. So, could you do it with one person? Yes, but I think they wanted to throw a Miami and Latin extravaganza and they tried to pack it as much as possible,” Gloria, 64, said during June 21’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. More directly addressing Jennifer, she added, “Okay, and imagine what J.Lo would have said if I was the third [performer]!”

