Walled Lake Consolidated School District Superintendent Kenneth Gutman joins the Megacast to talk about his impending exit from the School District, as he has accepted the Deputy Superintendent position at Oakland Schools!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more...

WALLED LAKE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO