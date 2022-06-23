Jennifer Lopez Introduces Child Emme With They/Them Pronouns Before Sweet Duet

Jennifer Lopez performed a beautiful duet recently with one of her 14-year-old twins, Emme Muñiz, whom she introduced using gender-neutral pronouns.

“The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won’t,” the actor and singer said onstage at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala on Thursday.

“So this is a very special occasion. They are very, very busy. Booked. And pricey. They cost me when they come out. But they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favorite duet partner of all time. So if you will indulge me.”

Social media videos show the two singing Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years” together.

In another clip, Emme sings Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” with Lopez and belts out a solo section of Lopez’s famous hit “Let’s Get Loud.”

The two have performed together before, including at the Super Bowl in 2020.

Lopez coparents Emme and their twin brother Max with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. The couple divorced in 2014.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article referred to the event as the Los Angeles Dance Foundation gala. It was the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.