Detroit, MI

Force Detroit Director Discusses Strategies to Prevent Violence | Megacast Interview, June 20, 2022

civiccentertv.com
 4 days ago

Finally, Force Detroit director Alia Harvey Quinn talks about the organization's work preventing violence in Detroit through grassroots efforts...

civiccentertv.com

civiccentertv.com

Walled Lake Superintendent Talks New Position at Oakland Schools| Megacast Interview, June 22, 2022

Walled Lake Consolidated School District Superintendent Kenneth Gutman joins the Megacast to talk about his impending exit from the School District, as he has accepted the Deputy Superintendent position at Oakland Schools!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more...
WALLED LAKE, MI
civiccentertv.com

Fundraising for Ukraine, Expressing Culture through Poetry and More! | Full Megacast June 22, 2022

On today’s edition of the Oakland County & Michigan Megacasts, host Tyler Kieft speaks with Kerri Vizena, Head of the Japhet School, about the institution’s approach to education, as well as its fundraising efforts to support the needs of Ukrainian children during the war with Russia. Additionally, Poet and Oakland University Special Lecturer of Arabic, Dunya Mikhail discusses her journey to becoming a poet, how her upbringing in Iraq influences her writing and her teaching, as well as her receiving of the 18th UNESCO-Sharjah Prize for Arab Culture. Plus, Walled Lake Consolidated School District Superintendent Kenneth Gutman joins the Megacast to talk about his impending exit from the School District, as he has accepted the Deputy Superintendent position at Oakland Schools!
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

