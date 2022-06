The Muskegon Museum of Art is hosting “Dressing the Abbey” from June 23rd through September 12th. Dressing the Abbey weaves popular culture, fashion, and history in an exhibition borrowed from Downton Abbey’s™ wardrobe. Visitors will experience original costumes worn by the stars of Downton Abbey that depict fashions of the British aristocracy in the early 20th century. The exhibition showcases the turbulence and changes in the late Edwardian era through the 1920s through the fashions of the period while evoking fans’ favorite moment. Reserved timed tickets are recommended for all visitors and can be purchased online!

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO