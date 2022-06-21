Allentown's Building 21 celebrates class of 2022

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Fogelsville Elementary School has a new principal. The Parkland school board appointed Lisa Lesko to take over the role. She will replace Timothy Chorones, who will become a Parkland assistant superintendent, upon Rodney Troutman's retirement, said the district. Lesko currently serves as principal of Sheridan Elementary School...
TREXLERTOWN, PA. - A credit union announced Tuesday it has opened a new branch, the first of five planned for the Lehigh Valley. Members 1st Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with more than half a million members and over $6.5 billion in assets. The Trexlertown Branch is located in Allentown at 5605 Hamilton Boulevard.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There's new life for an old property in Allentown. 69 News was there for the ribbon cutting at "Grand Plaza" Wednesday. That's the new name for the old PPL Plaza on West Hamilton Street. A private investment firm, DLP Capital, acquired the 8-story office building at auction...
Allentown, PA, located in the Lehigh Valley, is known for its historical importance and award-winning park system, including water attractions, live entertainment, and shows. Founded in 1762 as a small farming village, it is now the 3rd largest city in the state of Pennsylvania. Throughout its history, Allentown played a...
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner's Office is searching for the next-of-kin for a Bethlehem man. Tam Hung Nguyen was pronounced dead on June 17 at 1:42 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Nguyen died of natural causes, the coroner reports. Anyone with information about Nguyen's next-of-kin is asked to...
READING, Pa. - A Berks County resident and former 69 News intern was named Miss Pennsylvania 2022. Alysa Bainbridge, 23 from Leesport and Miss Greater Reading was announced as Miss Pennsylvania during the crowning on Saturday night. Bainbridge was awarded a $12,000 scholarship, sponsored by York businesswoman Chloé Eichelberger, during...
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's U.S. Senior Open week at Saucon Valley Country Club, and while the golf will be the main attraction, the event offers much more. New to this year's event is a section between the final stretch of holes, dubbed the 19th Hole. This section of the event provides much more than just golf; it's a festival atmosphere in the middle of a tournament.
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Sydni Smith from East Stroudsburg High School South always knew she wanted to go to college. She just didn't know which one. "There was no school I was dead set on. I just liked to have options and see them," Smith said. When it was...
Road will be closed and detoured for bridge repairs to the PA 248 Bridge over a tributary to Birch Creek. Truck detour will utilize Blue Mountain Drive to PA 946, car detour will utilize PA 946 to Municipal Drive. The PA 248 Bridge is a reinforced concrete slab structure originally...
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A new business in Montgomery County is open for business. K&T Emporium celebrated their grand opening on June 17. The TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce joined owners Trevor Waldspurger and Kyle Stewart for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 S. Hanover Street in Pottstown. K&T Emporium is a...
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown's Summer Playground Program starts Monday. The free 8-week program features playground activities and lunches at 18 participating parks in the city. Kids will also have the chance to win prizes, like bikes, sports equipment, and art supplies. You can sign up for the program at the...
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police are asking for the public's help as they investigate a shooting. Officers were sent to the 200 block of East Walnut Street around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired in the area, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
UPDATE: The date for the first Movie in the Park has been changed from Friday, June 24 to Saturday, June 25. The big ticket in the Saucon Valley area this week is the U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley Country Club, but other events that are affordable and fun will also be taking place.
EASTON, Pa. - A project involving the conversion of the Pine Street Garage in Easton into a 7-story mixed-use development is receiving a new infusion of funding. State Sen. Lisa Boscola announced $2 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funding Tuesday for “The Marquis” project. The Marquis, located...
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest is returning to a familiar spot, and the venue now has an official name. Payrow Plaza will be known as PNC Stadtplatz, announced ArtsQuest on Tuesday. Stadtplatz translates to "city place" or "town square," and PNC Bank signed on as the title partner of the new...
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A vote during Tuesday night's Bethlehem City Council meeting sparked a discussion about the city's policy for disposal of police department weapons. Michael Manfredo retired after serving the City of Bethlehem as a police officer for 20 years. As is often the case when police officers retire honorably, Manfredo wanted to purchase his used duty weapon, which is permitted under a city resolution.
St. Luke’s Dermatology provided free skin cancer examinations to golfers and volunteers Monday during the U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem. “We want to support Saucon Valley Country Club as it hosts the U.S. Senior Open and use the national spotlight as an opportunity to remind people–golfers, specifically–about having safe fun in the sun,” explained Andrew C. Krakowski, MD, chair of the Department of Dermatology and the Program Director for the Residency in Dermatology at St. Luke’s University Health Network.
Hundreds of people came out to a festival at Cedar Beach Park in Allentown on Sunday for Juneteenth. The federal holiday commemorates when the last slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned that they were free in 1865 — more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. People...
A 50-year-old man from the Lehigh Valley area died following a motorcycle crash, authorities confirmed. Tyson Houchin lost control of his motorcycle and crashed near 399 Daniels Rd. in Bushkill Township (Northampton County) just after 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office said. Houchin, of...
EASTON, Pa. - Construction started Monday on Easton's Centre Square Renovation Project that is converting some one-way streets to two-way. The "Two-Way Ring Road Conversion Project" will change Ferry, Spring Garden and Second streets from one-way streets to two-way streets. The work is being done in sections with each section...
