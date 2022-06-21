Allentown's Building 21 celebrates class of 2022

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's U.S. Senior Open week at Saucon Valley Country Club, and while the golf will be the main attraction, the event offers much more. New to this year's event is a section between the final stretch of holes, dubbed the 19th Hole. This section of the event provides much more than just golf; it's a festival atmosphere in the middle of a tournament.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO