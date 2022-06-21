ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Are Dripping In Prada In Milan

By Sharde Gillam
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16fkCj_0gGrIhKN00
Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Gabrielle Union and her husband, Dwyane Wade, are taking Milan by storm when it comes to their fashion and they aren’t slowing down anytime soon!

The actress and her athletic hubby were spotted out hitting the streets of the Italian city dressed in all Prada and looking very lavish while doing it. Gabrielle donned a tan, thick strapped dress by the designer that featured fringes from the waist to the ankles. She paired the look with black strappy heels and wore her hair in a slicked back bun to show off her gorgeous face. Dwayne matched his wife’s fly and donned a bright yellow tan and baggy black pants. He paired the look with white sneakers and wore black shades on his face as the couple posed for flicks.

The dynamic fashion duo wore these looks to the brand’s SS ’23 RTW show and we’re sure they turned heads with their fashionable looks. Gabrielle took to Instagram to show off photos from their night out, captioning the carousel, “

She then shared an IG Reel of their fashionable night out as she posed in her gorgeous gown while her hubby admired her beauty from a short distance. Check it out below.

We just love this couple’s style! What do you think of their looks?

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Are Dripping In Prada In Milan was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

