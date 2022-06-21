ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Why the Chicago Cubs chose to option right-hander Adrian Sampson to Triple A after a stellar outing

By Rajesh Khanna
recentlyheard.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight-hander Adrian Sampson did everything in his control to stick on the Chicago Cubs roster. Sampson impressed Sunday, shutting down the Atlanta Braves over 4⅔ innings of relief with five strikeouts, no walks and only one batter reaching base. But when the Cubs needed to remove one pitcher from their active...

recentlyheard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Cubs Trade LHP Eric Stout to Pirates For Cash

Ahead of their second game in the series against the Pirates, the Chicago Cubs traded LHP Eric Stout to Pittsburgh for a cash consideration. The Cubs just recently promoted Stout from Triple-A Iowa prior to the series with the San Diego Padres. Several days after calling the Glen Ellyn native...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Salon

Supreme Court cites Buffalo mass shooting in decision striking down New York's gun law

In a long-awaited decision, the Supreme Court on Thursday struck down New York state's restrictions against the concealed carry of firearms in public in a 6-3 vote. The majority opinion, written by Clarence Thomas, finds that a New York gun law that lays down a spate of requirements for residents to publicly carry guns with them is in violation of the Constitution's Fourteenth Amendment, which says citizens have a right to equal protection under the laws. The majority ruled that New York's law was unconstitutionally "preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense." To acquire a license to carry, New Yorkers must have no criminal record, be over the age of 21, have "good moral character," and have "proper cause" for obtaining a gun, according to The Washington Post.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy