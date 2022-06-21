Why the Chicago Cubs chose to option right-hander Adrian Sampson to Triple A after a stellar outing
By Rajesh Khanna
recentlyheard.com
2 days ago
Right-hander Adrian Sampson did everything in his control to stick on the Chicago Cubs roster. Sampson impressed Sunday, shutting down the Atlanta Braves over 4⅔ innings of relief with five strikeouts, no walks and only one batter reaching base. But when the Cubs needed to remove one pitcher from their active...
Ahead of their second game in the series against the Pirates, the Chicago Cubs traded LHP Eric Stout to Pittsburgh for a cash consideration. The Cubs just recently promoted Stout from Triple-A Iowa prior to the series with the San Diego Padres. Several days after calling the Glen Ellyn native...
In a long-awaited decision, the Supreme Court on Thursday struck down New York state's restrictions against the concealed carry of firearms in public in a 6-3 vote. The majority opinion, written by Clarence Thomas, finds that a New York gun law that lays down a spate of requirements for residents to publicly carry guns with them is in violation of the Constitution's Fourteenth Amendment, which says citizens have a right to equal protection under the laws. The majority ruled that New York's law was unconstitutionally "preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense." To acquire a license to carry, New Yorkers must have no criminal record, be over the age of 21, have "good moral character," and have "proper cause" for obtaining a gun, according to The Washington Post.
