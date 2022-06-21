Board of Regents places freeze on community college tuitions

The Tennessee Board of Regents voted to freeze tuition at all Tennessee community colleges during its June 16 meeting, including Walters State.

“Our students and their families are facing many financial challenges this year,” Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State, said. “By keeping tuition at its current rate in this period of inflation, our students will be able to make decisions for the coming year knowing that tuition rates will not increase.”

Walters State remains committed to keeping college affordable for students in its10-county services area, Miksa said. TBR estimates that the cost of attending community college is less than half the estimated $10,000 cost at public four-year universities.

Programs like Tennessee Promise, Tennessee Reconnect and the Tennessee Hope Scholarship make it possible for many students to attend Walters State tuition-free. Most students graduate without any student debt.

Registration is now underway for fall semester. Classes are offered at four convenient campuses located in Morristown, Greeneville, Sevierville and Tazewell and at the Walters State Center in Newport. For more information, call 423-585-2685 or email senatorscentral@ws.edu.