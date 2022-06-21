ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRAINS-Wheat drops 1.6% to hit 11-week low; corn, soybeans fall

SINGAPORE, June 21 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid 1.6% on Tuesday, with prices dropping to their lowest since early April, as harvest pressure from parts of Europe and North America weighed on the market. Corn and soybeans fell for a second session to their lowest in almost one...

Reuters

U.S. fuel and trucking costs power producer inflation

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased solidly in May as the cost of gasoline surged, another sign of stubbornly high inflation that could force the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates as much as 75 basis points on Wednesday. The Labor Department report on Tuesday followed news...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

European Stocks Aim Higher Despite Recession Worries

Europe's main stock markets rose on Monday after a mixed Asian session, as traders set aside recession fears and French political uncertainty. Bitcoin regained $20,000 after sinking to an 18-month low of $17,599 in weekend deals because risk-averse investors had shunned the world's most popular cryptocurrency. London equities rallied 1.0...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Oil Prices Stable As Market Balances Recession Fears With Tight Supply

Oil prices were stable on Monday, struggling to reverse last week's losses as the market balanced tightening supplies with concerns about slowing global economic growth. Brent crude futures were down 14 cents, or 0.12%, at $112.98 a barrel by 1246 GMT. Front-month prices tumbled 7.3% last week for their first weekly fall in five.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
Daily Beast

Distracted Putin Is About to Tumble Into a New Bloodbath, Officials Warn

ISTANBUL—Russia’s distraction over the war in Ukraine has forced its military presence to decrease in areas that may soon face a Turkish offensive, Syrian opposition officials told The Daily Beast this week. The officials, including in the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), said Moscow has withdrawn from several...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Oil Swings Higher as Tight Supplies Overshadow Demand Destruction

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices swung higher in volatile trading on Monday, as traders focused on tight supplies over slowing global economic growth. Brent crude futures settled up $1.01, or 0.9%, at $114.13 a barrel. The global benchmark tumbled 7.3% last week for its first weekly fall in five. U.S....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Oil Prices Tumble On Recession Fears As Equities Decline

Oil prices fell Wednesday on worries over weakening demand in the slowing global economy as Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell acknowledged interest rate hikes could lead to a recession. US stocks had a choppy session, pushing into positive territory for a time after Powell reiterated the need to counter soaring...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures firm after sell-off; soybeans weak, corn mixed

CHICAGO, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures firmed on Wednesday, rebounding from a sharp decline a day earlier as investors used the drop to cover short positions, traders said. Soybean futures weakened to their lowest in more than a month, pressured by a steep fall in the crude oil...
AGRICULTURE
CNBC

European stocks close higher after last week's sell-off; Renault climbs 10%

LONDON — European stocks closed higher on Monday after a tumultuous five days of trading last week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally closed up by 0.9%, with banks surging 3.3% to lead the gains as most sectors and major bourses ended in positive territory. It comes after a turbulent...
STOCKS
Agriculture Online

High heat brings increased crop stress around the country

KELLY GARRETT - ARION, IOWA. A fifth-generation farmer, Kelly Garrett farms corn, soybeans, and winter wheat in western Iowa. It’s been very hot. Upwards of 8° to 10° F. above our normal temperatures this time of year. Luckily, we have received timely rains up to this point, so everything still looks healthy. The real test will be over the next week. We are expecting temperatures to reach the low 90’s.
IOWA STATE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine soon to receive first temporary storage for 2022 grain harvest

KYIV, June 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine, which faces a shortage of storage facilities for the 2022 grain crop due to the Russian invasion, will soon receive the first temporary storages from abroad, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. Ukraine's agriculture minister told Reuters earlier in an interview that in the...
AGRICULTURE
International Business Times

Oil Prices Inch Lower As Global Economic Worries Outweigh Tightening Supply

Oil prices edged lower on Monday, reversing earlier gains, as concerns about slowing global economic growth and fuel demand outweighed worries about tightening supplies. Brent crude futures slipped 3 cents to $113.09 a barrel by 0515 GMT, after rising as much as 1% earlier. Front-month prices tumbled 7.3% last week, their first weekly fall in five.
TRAFFIC
Agriculture Online

Bangladesh tries to secure wheat from Russia as India stops exports-sources

DHAKA/MUMBAI, June 22 (Reuters) - Bangladesh is trying to secure wheat supplies from Russia in a government-to-government deal after it's biggest supplier India banned exports of the grain last month to contain local prices, government and trade officials told Reuters on Wednesday. The supply deal with Russia, the world's biggest...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat recovers from near 3-mth low on bargain-buying, soybeans fall

SINGAPORE, June 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat edged higher on Wednesday, as the market recovered after touching the weakest levels since March in the last session, although pressure from early harvest in the United States and Europe limited gains. Soybeans and corn futures lost more ground on forecasts of favourable...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Sovecon raises forecast for Russia's wheat crop

(Adds detail, quotes, context) June 21 (Reuters) - Russia-focused agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Tuesday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2022 wheat crop by 0.6 million tonnes to a new record high of 89.2 million tonnes amid an improved outlook for the spring wheat harvest. Russia is...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat closes firm after Russian attack on Ukraine port

CHICAGO, June 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures ended firm on Wednesday, rebounding from a sharp sell-off on Tuesday as a Russian missile strike on Ukraine's port city of Mykolaiv renewed fears about supply shortages, traders said. * But CBOT wheat ended well below its session highs as traders locked in profits toward the end of the session. * International grain merchants Bunge and Viterra said that its grain facilities in that area were hit during the attack. [nP6N2WO001} * The benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 3/4 cent at $9.76-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was down 5-1/4 cents at $10.36 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat ended 14-1/2 cents lower at $11.03-1/4 a bushel. * The fast pace of harvest in key winter wheat growing areas weighed on the K.C. hard red winter wheat contracts. Farmers in soft red winter wheat growing areas were behind their typical schedule. * Spring wheat contracts faced pressure from forecasts for good growing weather in the northern U.S. Plains. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Mark Porter)
CHICAGO, IL
International Business Times

Oil Prices Climb On Market Caution Over Tight Supply

Oil prices rose on Tuesday, clawing back more of last week's losses as investors focused on tight supplies of crude and fuel products rather than concerns about a recession dampening demand going forward. Brent crude futures rose 81 cents, or 0.7%, to $114.94 a barrel at 0703 GMT, adding to...
TRAFFIC
Agriculture Online

Desperate Chinese property developer willing to 'swap wheat for house'

HONG KONG, June 21 (Reuters) - A desperate developer in China's softening property market is coming up with a novel promotion to attract buyers, recently offering to take wheat and garlic as down payments. One advertisement of Henan-based Central China Real Estate that had "swap wheat for house" in the...
REAL ESTATE

