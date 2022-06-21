GRAINS-Wheat drops 1.6% to hit 11-week low; corn, soybeans fall

CHICAGO, June 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures ended firm on Wednesday, rebounding from a sharp sell-off on Tuesday as a Russian missile strike on Ukraine's port city of Mykolaiv renewed fears about supply shortages, traders said. * But CBOT wheat ended well below its session highs as traders locked in profits toward the end of the session. * International grain merchants Bunge and Viterra said that its grain facilities in that area were hit during the attack. [nP6N2WO001} * The benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 3/4 cent at $9.76-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was down 5-1/4 cents at $10.36 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat ended 14-1/2 cents lower at $11.03-1/4 a bushel. * The fast pace of harvest in key winter wheat growing areas weighed on the K.C. hard red winter wheat contracts. Farmers in soft red winter wheat growing areas were behind their typical schedule. * Spring wheat contracts faced pressure from forecasts for good growing weather in the northern U.S. Plains. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Mark Porter)

