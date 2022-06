Effective: 2022-06-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-23 12:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front Strong and Gusty West Winds through this Evening Southwest to west winds will increase along the Rocky Mountain Front and across Glacier County through the remainder of the morning, becoming strong and gusty this afternoon. Frequent wind gusts of between 45 and 55 mph can be expected across the region from the afternoon through the early evening hours tonight, with a gradual decrease in winds thereafter. Travelers, especially those operating high profile vehicles or pulling trailers, should be prepared for strong cross winds. Know your vehicles limits and exercise caution.

GLACIER COUNTY, MT ・ 29 MINUTES AGO