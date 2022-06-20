ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Two men and a woman are arrested at end of long, wild pursuit which started in Fontana on June 18

Fontana Herald News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men and a woman were arrested at the end of a long, wild pursuit in which two vehicle collisions took place, according to the Fontana Police Department. On June 18 at about 4:09 p.m., Fontana officers attempted to stop an Acura sedan at Juniper...

