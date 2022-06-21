ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscola, IL

Nationwide flight delays not reflected at Willard Airport

By Amanda Brennan
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C0XJh_0gGr5zFl00

SAVOY, Ill., (WCIA) — Crystal Vallery and her mom flew into Willard Airport a few days ago to spend time with family in Tuscola. They have flown in and out of Willard many times, and on this trip, they have not had any delays or cancellations.

John MacLean recently flew to Central Illinois to visit family as well. Although he has lots of travel experience, he was worried about flying on Monday after hearing about nationwide cancellations.

MacLean was flying to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, which had 270 delayed flights and 21 canceled flights on Monday according to Flight Aware .

The situation has not been much better in other nearby airports. On Monday, Flight Aware also reported Chicago O’Hare had 257 delays, Indianapolis International 22 delays and St. Louis Lambert International 68.

Vallery said that while she was catching one of her flights in San Antonio, she heard big roars when an employee made a flight announcement at the gate next to her.

“A lady went by to throw away trash and she goes ‘I’m so sorry, we’ve been here for over a day,” Vallery said.

Tim Bannon, Willard Airport executive director, said delays are typically caused by staff related reasons, including a pilot shortage.

He works closely with the Institute of Aviation at Parkland College and hopes more people take advantage of this pilot training program so the shortage ends sooner.

When there is a cancellation or delay at a smaller sized airport like Willard, it can oftentimes snowball into something larger. When there is a delay or cancellation at Willard, people may have to wait hours for another plane since they only have four flights a day.

“The first flight gets canceled, if you miss that first flight, you may have to wait seven, eight, nine, 10 hours to get that next flight. That’s normal at an airport our size. Some of the bigger airports, there are flights every hour, so if you miss one, another one’s coming.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

COVID testing sites closing

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A pair of COVID-19 testing sites will be closing down at the end of this month. SHIELD Illinois has been providing saliva-based COVID-19 testing at Danville Area Community College and Parkland College in Champaign, but those testing centers are closing on June 24 and 30, respectively. “It simply corresponds to state […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Midwest Scuba Center making a splash

CiLiving’s Grace Khachaturian caught up with the team at Midwest Scuba Center on what they’re doing to make Illinois a scuba diving destination. We meet the owner, Alex Gentner, on how is passion is fueling his career!. Midwest Scuba Center provides Scuba Diving. Water sports swim gear, boaters...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Temporary pop-up park complete, permanent plan in the works

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pop-up park in a notably underserved Champaign neighborhood got its final touches Wednesday ahead of a Thursday evening ribbon-cutting ceremony. After about three months of planning, Hedge POP! Park popped up in the last couple of weeks at the corner of Hedge Road and Garden Hills Drive in the Garden […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Lane closure happening in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A lane on Kirby Avenue in Champaign will be closed this weekend as crews perform sewer repairs between Alma and Dodds Drives. The right lane of westbound Kirby between Alma and Dodds will close at 7 a.m. on Thursday and remain closed until 8 a.m. the following Monday. This work is […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Savoy, IL
City
Tuscola, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
WCIA

Deer rescued after trapped on field

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said they were part of a wild rescue Wednesday. In a Facebook post, officers said they helped Champaign County Animal Control get a deer off of the Champaign Centennial Soccer field. The deer was seen leaping across the field trying to get out of the enclosed area. “After leaving […]
thecentersquare.com

Lawmakers frustrated over blocked rail crossings and late passenger trains

(The Center Square) – The head of the Federal Railroad Administration was put on the defensive regarding poor on-time service by Amtrak trains in Illinois that taxpayers subsidize. During a recent House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials hearing examining freight rail safety, Federal...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Celebrate the Fourth with the Danville Boat Club

The Danville Boat Club was organized in 1937 as a social club. We have parties and events throughout the year. We have 44 boat slips for members only. We invite people who like to socialize and have a good time and maybe boat a little to come check us out we are always looking for new members. You don’t have to have a boat to be a member, and you must be a member to rent a slip. We have a lot for storing your boat or trailer.
DANVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Flight#Flight Aware#Chicago O Hare#St Louis Lambert#The Institute Of Aviation#Parkland College
WCIA

Drought declared in Central Illinois

The latest Drought Monitor came out this Thursday morning, and as expected, we have seen a spreading and intensification of dry conditions across Central Illinois. What you can see above is the comparison between today’s Drought Monitor and the one that came out last Thursday. Due to temperatures in the 80s, 90s, and even 100’s […]
ENVIRONMENT
WCIA

Champaign County Freedom Celebration 2022

FREEDOOM CELEBRATION YOUTH RUN AND 5K RUN AND WALK. 2022 Champaign County Freedom Celebration in partnership with the Champaign Urbana Jaycees. After many years of helping in smaller rolls the Champaign Urbana Jaycees are partnering with us on this year’s Parade. The CU Jaycees are a social, leadership development and community service organization, dedicated to providing opportunities to meet new people, learn new skills, to get involved in the local community and to have fun. To find out more about the CU Jaycees visit their website at cujaycees.com.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

New location under construction along Pershing Road for Decatur retailer

DECATUR — The corner of Pershing Road and Jasper Street in Decatur has been bustling with activity for months. Local home furnishings store, Rent One, will be moving into the new location by the fall, the corporation said. The new rent-to-own showroom will be located at 1205 E. Pershing Road. The St. Louis based corporation will bring its sister companym RNR Tire Express, as part of the new facility.
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
WCIA

Experts preparing for “flash drought”

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois State Climatologist said we are in the early stages of a “Flash drought”. “I’ve driven around Champaign County, and I don’t know if I’ve seen an unwatered lawn that’s still green,” Trent Ford, state climatologist, said. That’s because of the dry weather and rising temperatures, and experts said you […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Find your fit at Confidentially Yours

Confidentially Yours is a women’s bra boutique located in Champaign, IL. Our store was founded in 1982 to help women regain their confidence after chemotherapy and surgery. Since then, we have expanded our offerings to include the latest styles in swimwear, lingerie, undergarments, shapewear, activewear, sleepwear, and more. 1808...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Patched potholes leave gravel mess in Urbana front yards

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — The City of Urbana is using technology you may not recognize to fill potholes. The past four years, the city has used a spraypatcher to patch certain potholes.  Vince Gustafson, the Urbana Public Works Deputy Director, said this is a more efficient way to fill potholes. It involves one person in […]
URBANA, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Charleston, IL

Charleston is one of Illinois’ best-kept secrets, a small but culturally rich town in Coles County. The city is home to Eastern Illinois University, a teacher’s college established in 1895. It’s also the hometown of the iconic Jimmy John’s sandwich chain. The city also has a...
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Effingham County storm damage

ALTAMONT, Ill. (WCIA) — Parts of central Illinois were hit hard by storms Friday morning. There were a lot of fallen trees flooded roads and downed power lines in Effingham county. One House in Altamont had a close call after a tree almost fell on it. The owner of the House said he was out […]
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Floral fun with Illinois Willows

Illinois Willows is a vendor at Champaign Farmers Market. We are Champaign county largest cut flower grower, we started in 2000. We are a member of several grower organizations, are on several advisory boards to give guidance . Knowledgeable in growing, care and handling of cut flowers, flowering trees and...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

From the Farm: Heat and corn

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the return of hot temperatures this week and without rainfall expectations, the corn crop in east-central Illinois is going to deteriorate. Hot temperatures are talking a toll on your corn fields says crop physiologist Fred Below at the University of Illinois “It is awful hot for this time in June, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

WCIA

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy