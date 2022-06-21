3 reasons why Sixers should target new free agent P.J. Tucker in 2022

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers were ousted by the Miami Heat in six games and it seemed that they were out-toughed the entire series. Granted, they were missing superstar Joel Embiid for two of those games and he played hurt in the other four, but the Heat seemed to be the more physical group.

The Sixers lamented their lack of mental toughness after the loss as they were upset with how they handled things the entire playoffs. They held a 3-0 lead in Round 1 against the Toronto Raptors and were pushed to a Game 6 and they had a chance with the Heat tied 2-2 before letting go of the rope.

Afterward, the sentiment was that the Sixers need a “dawg”. Somebody who will do all of the little things and Embiid even mentioned that the team needs a P.J. Tucker type of player. Now, Tucker has opted out of his deal with the Heat and he will enter free agency.

This could be a tactic to get more money out of Miami, but regardless, there are three reasons why the Sixers should go after him. Philadelphia would need to waive Danny Green to offer him the full mid-level exception which would outbid the Heat.

Here are the 3 reasons why Philadelphia should target Tucker:

Keep the big fella happy

Tucker is not the biggest guy, but he does all of the little things in order to get it done. Embiid wants more guys like that. For all of his years in Philadelphia, the Sixers have not had that “dawg” player who will do all of the little stuff to get the job done on the floor. Things one doesn’t see in a box score and that is what Embiid wants in Philadelphia.

“Nothing against what we have,” Embiid said after Game 6. “It’s just the truth. We never have P.J. Tucker. That’s really what I’m trying to say. I think physicality, once you get to the playoffs in the later rounds, you need that. You need those guys that are really tough.”

Corner 3-point shooting

Tucker shot 41.5% from deep in the 2021-22 season and when playing next to a guy like James Harden, one needs to be locked and loaded from deep. Tucker was deadly from the corners as he shot 39% from deep at those spots which is in the 99th percentile per Cleaning the Glass. Tucker’s 3-point ability would be such a welcomed addition to Harden on the offensive end.

Experience in winning

Along with the physical and mental toughness that Tucker would bring to this team, he also brings intangibles that every championship team needs. He won a title in 2021 with the Milwaukee Bucks and he just helped the Heat make the Eastern Conference finals by doing the little things and playing his role to perfection. He would be such a great mentor to the youngsters on this roster as well.