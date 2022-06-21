ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

John Bel Edwards travels to California for Louisiana trial lawyers meeting

By Julie O'Donoghue
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. John Bel Edwards left Sunday for a five-day trip to Carmel, California, to attend a conference put on by the Louisiana Association for Justice, a trial lawyers organization. Edwards’ office said the excursion is a “personal trip” and the state is not covering the cost of the governor’s...

Abortion medication by mail banned in Louisiana

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a bill Wednesday prohibiting the sale of abortion-inducing medication by prescribers outside the state. Senate Bill 388, sponsored by Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, creates the crime of “abortion by means of an abortion-inducing drug,” which includes delivering, dispensing, distributing or providing abortifacients when the person administering the medication is not a physician licensed in the state.
LOUISIANA STATE
Constitutional Amendment Introduced to End Top 2 Primary System in California

SACRAMENTO, CA – Today Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) announced the introduction of Assembly Constitutional Amendment 16, which would give voters the opportunity to end California’s Top 2 Primary election system. “The Top 2 Primary is making a farce of our democracy with gamesmanship, fluke outcomes, and the disenfranchisement...
CALIFORNIA STATE
California at odds over solving most intractable problems

“Mental illness. Substance abuse. Homelessness. These are all existential crises we have to address with urgency.”. That was Gov. Gavin Newsom’s response to a key legislative committee on Tuesday passing his controversial proposal to allow courts to compel people with serious mental illnesses and substance use disorders into treatment — the state’s latest attempt to mitigate spiraling homelessness and drug overdose epidemics that are top of mind for many voters as the November general election approaches.
CALIFORNIA STATE
California dairy industry crowns new princess

On Friday, June 10 Madison Andrade of Visalia was crowned the 2022 Dairy Princess and will represent the entire dairy industry of District 5 South. The district includes Tulare, Inyo and Mono counties. Madison will play an important role for the California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) on their communications services team by meeting community relations objectives.
VISALIA, CA
How LA cemeteries avoid browning grass amid drought restrictions

New drought restrictions limit millions of Southern Californians to watering their yards once or twice weekly. Cemeteries are looking for ways to avoid turning brown. The state committed $1.5 billion for wildfire prevention and forest health in 2021. The California Newsroom investigated how Cal Fire has been spending that money. It finds the department wanting in key areas.
LOUISIANA STATE
Inflation Worries Grow as Cal Legislature Approves State Budget

Aldon Thomas Stiles and Edward Henderson | California Black Media. Diane Lanette Barkum is an in-home care provider and mom of three. She commutes about 40 minutes every workday between the Riverside County cities of Lake Elsinore, where she lives, and Moreno Valley, where her job is. Over the last...
CALIFORNIA STATE
California's gas tax goes up July 1: What you need to know

LOS ANGELES - California’s gas tax is scheduled to increase on July 1 after legislative leaders rejected Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal to suspend the hike to help drivers cope with skyrocketing gas prices at the pump. Here's what you need to know. How much is it going up?
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
New road fee hits hybrid and electric car owners in Louisiana

Hybrid and electric vehicle owners in Louisiana will soon have to pay an annual road fee to cover the state’s shrinking fuel tax revenue as automotive manufacturers continue phasing out the internal combustion engine. The new fees are $60 for each hybrid and $110 for each electric vehicle registered...
LOUISIANA STATE
California’s plan to provide food assistance to undocumented residents leaves some out

CALIFORNIA IS POISED to become the first state in the nation to extend food assistance benefits to some undocumented immigrants. But advocates say it’s not enough. The budget bill the state legislature passed Monday includes a proposal by Gov. Gavin Newsom to allow immigrants age 55 and older who are currently shut out of food stamps programs to receive the benefits.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lawsuit Filed Against Tulare and Kern County of California

Plaintiff, Jamyson Harris filed a lawsuit against Tulare and Kern county in California. Case number 18-cv-00699-LJO-BAM. Allegations include kidnapping and child molestation. In the fall of 1991, Jamyson, along with his brother and sisters were taken into Tulare county social services in Porterville, California. By their mother’s roommates. The roommates falsely accused their mother of abandoning and abusing her children. While their mother was out of town moving into their new home. While living in a foster home with his sisters. Jamyson alleges he was sexually molested by their foster mom. Then placed on heavy psychotropic drugs, kicked out and he had to shuffle from foster home to foster home. Until finally he was shipped off to another county across the state of California.
KERN COUNTY, CA

