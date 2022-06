LAS VEGAS, NV – Southern Nevada Senior Law Program, which provides no-cost, quality legal services to vulnerable seniors aged 60 years and older in Southern Nevada, has been recognized by the Justices of the Supreme Court of the State of Nevada on its tenth anniversary as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and extend their support for SNSLP in recruiting pro bono commitments and in achieving financial support in lieu of pro bono services.

