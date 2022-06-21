Virginia murder suspect surrenders after deputies FaceTime him
fox40jackson.com
2 days ago
A murder suspect accused of shooting and killing a man at a Virginia motel on Sunday morning surrendered to police after sheriff’s deputies got in touch with him on FaceTime. George Pearson III, 44, was arrested shortly before noon and charged with second degree murder, possession of a...
AUTHORITIES are looking for popular rapper No Savage who is wanted in connection with a recent mall shooting in Virginia. The major update comes one day after shots were fired inside Tysons Corner Center and sent shoppers searching for places to hide on Saturday. Authorities in Fairfax County, Virginia, where...
A Virginia couple has been officially charged with murder in connection with a 3-year-old girl who was put in their care. On Tuesday, investigators in Augusta County, Virginia — just west of Charlottesville — announced that Candi Royer, 42, and Travis Brown, 30, have both been indicted with aggravated and felony murder for the presumed death of 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell.
Police have released chilling footage of the moment a 7-Eleven double homicide suspect walked into the shop with a bag in one hand and a gun in the other.The suspect killed two employees after entering the Virginia store at 11.36pm on 15 June.Newport News police hope someone will recognise the suspect from the video.“My hope is that it generates some conversation when people take a hard look at that,” chief Steve Drew said.“Someone might recognise something: clothing, movements, body shape, size – just to give us some idea.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kate Bush: Running Up That Hill reaches number one in UKAfghanistan earthquake kills at least 920 and injures hundreds more, authorities sayBelgium repatriates Isis-linked women and children from Syria
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
A 17-year-old Colorado Springs girl whose body was found inside the Walgreens store where she worked had expressed concerns about a 28-year-old coworker who made her uncomfortable because he had a crush on her, according to a police affidavit used to secure the man's arrest in connection with her death.
A 10-month-old baby girl is dead after falling out of a car before it fatally "struck" her. The Prince William County Police Department in Virginia said via Twitter that it was looking into a "fatal crash" in Woodbridge Sunday afternoon, when the baby girl "was killed when she fell from a vehicle and was struck."
A MAN took his own life after cops wrongly named him as a paedophile following his arrest for stealing, an inquest heard. Brian Temple was just 34-years-old when he died on December 31, 2017 - six months after being arrested on June 8 for allegedly stealing a pack of sausage rolls from Greggs.
A 5-year-old boy died after his mother left him inside a car outside the family's home in Houston while she prepared for her daughter's birthday party on Monday, a law enforcement official told CNN affiliate KTRK.
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man Wednesday night who had begun firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of dozens. Charleston Police identified the man as 37-year-old Dennis Butler. The people were attending a birthday and graduation party outside a Renaissance Circle apartment complex. Butler had been...
Tragic Family Accident in Small Virginia TownSCDN Graphics Department. Crash Investigation Unit investigators responded to the area of Flotilla Way and Dyers Mills Ct to investigate a child-involved accident.
A CHILLING message from boaters who disappeared on a sailing trip has been revealed as the Coast Guard continues to track their phone and radio pings. Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones left Virginia on June 8 and were headed toward the Azores, Portugal. But then, on June 13, the boaters...
June 7 (Reuters) - A North Carolina county has agreed to settle a lawsuit and pay $3 million to the family of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man who was shot and killed by deputies as he drove away from his home in 2021, the local sheriff said in a statement.
AN anti-gun protest descended into chaos after a man appeared to storm the stage during a moment of silence marking the Uvalde, Texas school shooting. The man allegedly threw an object into the crowd at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington DC and screamed "I am the gun," as he was detained.
Comments / 0