Stafford County, VA

Virginia murder suspect surrenders after deputies FaceTime him

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA murder suspect accused of shooting and killing a man at a Virginia motel on Sunday morning surrendered to police after sheriff’s deputies got in touch with him on FaceTime. George Pearson III, 44, was arrested shortly before noon and charged with second degree murder, possession of a...

