$22 Orchestra Tickets: SF Symphony’s Summer Sale (June 23 – Aug. 7)

Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture (FMCAC) presents Sara Shelton Mann’s 7 Excavations / at the edge of the shore and the edge of the world, an open residency and a new dance performance commissioned for the FMCAC campus for FORT MASON ART’s Summer 2022 program. On Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 8:00 p.m., the residency culminates in a one-night-only Summer Solstice performance featuring a score of solos, duets, and large ensemble performances created onsite at Fort Mason Center For Arts & Culture; including an original score by sound designer Miles Lassi in collaboration with violinist Ira Echo; and film work by Tori Lawrence. The artists perform with the setting sun, the Golden Gate Bridge, and the landscape of San Francisco’s northern waterfront as their backdrop.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO