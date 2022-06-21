ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

$22 Orchestra Tickets: SF Symphony’s Summer Sale (June 23 – Aug. 7)

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article$22 Orchestra Tickets: SF Symphony’s Summer Sale (June 23 – Aug. 7) We don’t know about you, but we’re feeling $22...

sf.funcheap.com

funcheap.com

FREE Tix: SF’s 2022 HellaGay Pride Comedy Festival (June 24-25)

FREE Tix: SF’s 2022 HellaGay Pride Comedy Festival (June 24-25) Discover SF’s newest comedy club with a special HellaGay Pride Comedy Festival w/ some of the bay’s top LGBTQ+ comics with credits like Cobbs, Punchline, SF Sketchfest, Portland Queer Comedy Festival and more. HellaGay SF’s Pride Comedy...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Opening Weekend of MCD’s Summer Exhibitions

Visit MCD on June 25-26, for the opening of “Iris Eichenberg: Where Words Fail” and “Robyn Horn: Material Illusions.”. Guest curated by Davira S. Taragin, “Iris Eichenberg: Where Words Fail” is the first mid-career survey of German artist Iris Eichenberg whose work addresses issues such as identity, gender, and “Heimat”-a German word denoting the inner peace found upon reaching a safe haven. Assembled for the first time for West Coast audiences, this exhibition presents forty works that demonstrate Eichenberg’s examination of self, and the impact of place and community.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Cockette Cabaret Live Performance at SF Main Library

Listen to original songs and music of the Cockettes shows in a musical experience to remember with Cockette musical director and creator, Scrumbly Koldewyn and special guests: Kitten on the Keys, Noah Hayden, Birdie-Bob Watt, Andy Arcade and Steven Satyricon. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. This program is one of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“Jazz Jam” Free Jazz in the Garden with Curious Planet (Hayes Valley)

Last Saturday of the Month – Singer & Instrumentalist Signup. With Curious Planet, presented by HVAW. at Hayes Valley Art Works (HVAW), Octavia and Page Street in the garden. This jazz jam session is open to all singers and instrumentalists! We encourage donations to the band; no one turned away. Please tell your singer/musician friends!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“Classical on the Square” w/ Redwood Symphony (Redwood City)

In 2022, conductor Eric K will lead members of Redwood Symphony in a thrilling concert featuring the works of John Williams, composer of classic movies scores such as Star Wars, Harry Potter, Indiana Jones, E.T., and Jurassic Park. Since 1985, Redwood Symphony’s innovative programs have featured major modern works by...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
funcheap.com

Asian Art Museum’s $10 Thursday Nights (SF)

Asian Art Museum’s $10 Thursday Nights (SF) Looking for a great date night on the cheap? The Asian Art Museum is open until 8 pm on Thursdays and general admission is just $10 (that’s half-off) 2022 Update – Special exhibitions (including Carlos Villa: Worlds in Collision) are now...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Art Visit w/ Jenna Marie Hansen at her Studio in SF (Hunters Point Shipyard)

Meet Amanda and Michal in San Francisco – Hunters Point Shipyard for a tour of Jenna Marie Hansen’s studio. https://artvisit.org/events/48/art-visit-with-jenna-hansen. Art Visit is for art collectors and art enthusiasts interested in supporting emerging and underrepresented artists in the Bay Area. Join us as we visit the studios of our favorite local artists, hear them talk about their creative processes, and teach us simple art techniques.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

WorkBistro Berkeley: Pride Mixer w/ Free Beer & Wine

We’re WorkBistro, Berkeley’s first on-demand flexible workspace startup located at 1122 University Ave. Come join us for our Pride Mixer Wednesday (06/22) from 6pm-8pm. This event is free to enter and we’ll have free beer and wine available!. Agenda:. {6:20pm} land acknowledgement, introductions, and refreshments. {6:45pm }...
BERKELEY, CA
funcheap.com

One-Night-Only Summer Solstice Performance at Fort Mason (SF)

Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture (FMCAC) presents Sara Shelton Mann’s 7 Excavations / at the edge of the shore and the edge of the world, an open residency and a new dance performance commissioned for the FMCAC campus for FORT MASON ART’s Summer 2022 program. On Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 8:00 p.m., the residency culminates in a one-night-only Summer Solstice performance featuring a score of solos, duets, and large ensemble performances created onsite at Fort Mason Center For Arts & Culture; including an original score by sound designer Miles Lassi in collaboration with violinist Ira Echo; and film work by Tori Lawrence. The artists perform with the setting sun, the Golden Gate Bridge, and the landscape of San Francisco’s northern waterfront as their backdrop.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Lawrence Hall of Science’s Brand New $3.25 Million Outdoor Nature Lab

Thanks to Berkleyside for announcing the grand opening of Lawrence Hall of Science’s brand new Outdoor Nature Lab. The brand new space opened on Saturday, June 19. The new $3.25 million, 32,600-square-foot outdoor learning space is the first major expansion to The Lawrence in 20 years. The Robert & Elizabeth Karplus Outdoor Nature Lab encourages visitors to explore nature, as a stepping stone to helping them understand big ideas about the natural world.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

2nd Annual Tenderloin Pride Festival (SF)

Join the Tenderloin Lower Polk Merchants Association in celebrating our 2nd annual Tenderloin Pride festival. This is a family friendly event with actives for everyone. Enjoy dancing to Live Dj’s , Shopping at our merchants booths, outdoor dining at our famous Larkin Street restaurants, Live performances by Siam Pussie, magic show by Chin Chin, FREE community (while supplies last) meals and desserts, Lion dancing and much more!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Maya Mam Festival 2022 (Oakland)

Join us for a day-long celebration of Oakland’s Mayan & Mam communities and their vibrant culture. * Enjoy live music on the marimba, Guatemala’s national instrument and a symbol of pride and resistance there. * Marvel at traditional dance performances by the Maya Mam Cultural Exchange. * Savor...
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

New Japantown Creative Hub “KOHO” Launch Party (SF)

We will be taking over the East Mall and activating the space with art, vendors, performances & more. RSVP Today Thursday, June 23. 5-10pm An intimate community experience calling all Nikkei creatives throughout the Bay Area to participate. Learn more about KOHO, support thriving small businesses, art activities for the public, and share ideas on what you’d like to see KOHO do.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s Drag Karaoke Night (Props Provided)

Come in drag or props will be provided. One drink minimum to be eligible to sing. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur. Cost: FREE*. *One drink minimum...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Power and Creativity in Portraiture with First Exposures at The de Young Museum

Immerse yourself in the power of portraiture with First Exposures, a nationally-recognized youth photography mentorship program in the San Francisco Bay Area. Enjoy a retrospective showcasing 28 years of youth work focused on portraiture and get your picture taken by First Exposures alumni in a pop-up studio featuring an exhibition-inspired backdrop designed by Adia Millett.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

After Dark: Pride in Our Work

Pride is more than a party; it’s the culmination of working people contributing their perspectives to the bigger picture. Tonight, celebrate LGBTQ+ community members who are creating an inclusive future where everyone can be themselves in all parts of their work. Learn how they involve their identities in what they do, and then share your own experiences.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Western Addition Cleanup (Free Sandwich & Drink for Volunteers)

Help us clean up in the Western Addition neighborhood. Meet at Limoncello (1400 Sutter St). All supplies provided. Stay afterwards for a free sandwich and drink, and to meet fellow volunteers. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Glen Park Cleanup

Help the Glen Park Neighbors and Merchants Association clean up in Glen Park. Meet at Critter Fritters Pet Foods (670 Chenery St). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Haight’s Debates ( A Stand Up Comedy Show)

Looking for a laugh in the city?Want to maybe have a drink with a friend? A date night? Well I have some shows for you….. The Bay Area’s #1 comedy show in 2021 was A COMEDY DEBATE SHOW. Each week a new group of comedians from all over the world gather together and battle it out debating topics from race and religion to farts and freaks. It’s the only comedy show in the Bay Area, where you, the audience, is the decider of the winner of the shows!!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

