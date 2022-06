A pair of Florida sheriff’s deputies have been suspended for two weeks for leaking news about Bob Saget’s death before the comedian’s family was informed. Per the Associated Press, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Monday that the two deputies, who were not named, were each suspended for 81 hours without pay. One deputy reportedly told his brother about Saget’s death shortly after he responded to the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando where he died. According to an investigation, the brother then posted the information on his social media channels. The other suspended deputy was reportedly off-duty and told his neighbor about Saget’s death.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO