LIBERTY — A tactical team was called in to quell a disturbance in Clay County Detention Center Wednesday night, June 22, after inmates refused to lock down. According to Clay County Sheriff's Office, which operates the jail, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, inmates in dayrooms H and G became upset over being served prepackaged meals for dinner. They demanded hot meals instead. Dayroom H is the highest-security dayroom in the Detention Center.

CLAY COUNTY, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO