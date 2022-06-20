ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Tickets To Atlanta’s Interactive Haunted Cocktail Experience Are Now On Sale

By Wassim Abdul Khalek
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaunted Tavern, the chilling cocktail experience, is coming to the heart of Atlanta this summer! It is a 4-part interactive cocktail journey guided by the tavern keeper himself. So get...

Wyndham Hotel & Margaritaville Dips Their Toes Into Atlanta With Their Newest Beach Club Opening

The latest opening of the Wyndham Hotel and Margaritaville is the first of it’s kind in Atlanta! A 22 story time share located in the heart of downtown across from Centennial Park provides guests with jaw dropping views of the CNN Center and The Mercedes Benz Stadium. Just walking distance from Georgia Tech and MARTA guests have the option to walk to many of the different landmarks in Atlanta.
9 Best and Most Sensational Seafood Restaurants in Atlanta (2022)

Atlanta is a landlocked city settled nearly 1,000 feet above sea level in the Piedmont region of Georgia. Since it is nowhere close to the Atlantic or any other major southern water bodies, people find it difficult to associate Atlanta with seafood. However, the reality of this city is far different. Atlanta is home to a surprising number of sensational seafood restaurants. The city may have just landed all around, but the variety and diversity of seafood restaurants here are known to no end. From a bustling seafood market to a steakhouse or fine dining, continental options here are truly many.
8 ways to never pay full price at the Atlanta movies again

Going to the movies is a swell splurge for a date or family night, but you simply don’t need to pay full price. Here are 8 ways to save money at Atlanta movie theaters:. Midtown Art Cinema has some of the best standard movie ticket prices, including $7 tickets on Mondays and Tuesday, and $12 for adults on weekdays. During weekends, adults pay $13. And you can deduct the typical downtown parking charge from your entertainment budget. There’s lots of free parking near the theater, since the theater is in a shopping center.
Summer To Do List: 🦈 Discounted Georgia Aquarium Admission: $37.92

A Must Do this summer is the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta GA. Only an hour and a half away from Chattanooga TN. This is the perfect time to visit one of the United States' largest aquariums. Come and explore the wonders of the oceans. Georgia Aquarium contains more than 11 million gallons of water featuring stunning displays of sea life, exhibits, and programs while engaging and exciting guests with experiences that promote the conservation of aquatic biodiversity throughout the world.
Atlanta’s Latest Italian Restaurant Allows You To Experience A Little Bit Of Italy In The South

With new restaurants popping up almost every week here in Atlanta, the competition is getting fierce. Buckhead’s latest restaurant, North Italia is throwing their hat in the ring to make a bid for a new and unique experience. With a U shaped bar as the centerpiece of the dining room, they are already setting themselves a part from the rest of Atlanta’s dining scene. With traditional pizzas and handmade pasta dishes + cocktails that are sure to make your mouth water, this is bound to be a hot spot for after work hours. Their white truffle garlic bread and signature Bolognese dish will have you coming back for seconds and maybe even thirds. In addition to their traditionally served Italian dishes, they will also be serving the quintessential brunch on Sundays, and if you’ve been in Atlanta long enough, you know that’s a must! So whether you’re craving some pizza and garlic bread or a traditional breakfast North Italia is sure to provide you with both!
The Ultimate Guide To Free Outdoor Movie Screenings In Atlanta This Summer

It’s officially summer, which means outdoor movie screenings are taking over iconic venues across the city. From family-favorites to Hollywood blockbusters, there’s something for everyone to enjoy throughout the season. Here are 6 hotspots where you can catch outdoor movies in and around Atlanta. 1. Movies on the...
Cameras along Atlanta BeltLine capture dozes of wildlife species

Cameras along the Atlanta BeltLine reveal that wild animals enjoy the path almost as much as humans do. Over the course of a year, six cameras have produced 28,333 files showing 57 different species amidst the BeltLine’s greenery, from flying squirrels and foxes to colorful migratory birds. What started...
Five stories of the residents of Oakland Cemetery you might not have heard

Oakland Cemetery holds the distinction of being the oldest public park in Atlanta. Visitors celebrate weddings and learn in its outdoor classroom area, and they also go to visit the gravesites of some of the most prominent contributors to the city’s history. Some of those resting occupants made a...
Where to Get Incredible BBQ Food in Atlanta

Atlanta is a Southern city that’s especially proud of its Southern-ness, with a wide range of memorials and museums that commemorate its key role in the Civil War and Civil Rights movement. Southern hospitality is another common theme in Atlanta, encompassing a wide range of warm and welcoming traditions...
9 Popular Beaches To Visit Near Atlanta (2022)

Atlantans know sun, sand, and fun. And why not? With so many beautiful beaches around, the locals of Atlanta have multiple ways to go and cool off during the summer season. Atlanta though does not have its own coastline; however, it boasts a prime location to multiple gorgeous beaches nearby. Within a few hours of driving distance, these beaches make up for a great day trip and even a fun weekend getaway. Or the ones that are a little afar call for a long-term summer holiday. While some beaches near Atlanta are accessible via the mainland, others are accessible only via boat.
Lawrenceville: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Lawrenceville, Georgia

You will be amazed by the faux fireplaces, wainscoting and Palladian windows as well as other interesting features such a lighthouse that looks like a clocktower. Lawrenceville, Georgia, is located northeast of Atlanta. It does not have rail service. Gwinnett County Transit (GCT), which connects MARTA rail to Lawrenceville, can be used to get there. You also have the option of combining a MARTA train trip with a Lyft or Uber ride or a taxi.
16 Best Things to Do in Villa Rica, GA

Villa Rica interprets as "Rich Village" in Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese. In Georgia, Villa Rica is the City of Gold, sitting in Douglas and Carroll Counties. Aside from its remarkable history and culture, the city offers recreational and leisure activities that attract many visitors each year. It is home to...
Five Guys beating hometown hero Chick-fil-A as Atlanta gets back to eating out

As pandemic restrictions continue to ease, many people are eager to resume eating inside. Which fast-food chains are folks most eager to spend money on?. TOP Data food experts analyzed data from 12 million Americans to determine which restaurants and states around the nation have experienced the most foot traffic in 2022, and compared the data to 2021 figures.
