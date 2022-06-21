ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Police search for 2 men in Chesterfield armed robbery

By FOX Richmond
foxrichmond.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for two men in connection to an armed robbery at a...

foxrichmond.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxrichmond.com

Additional arrests made in homicide of Henrico teen

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Police Department says three people now face charges after a juvenile was shot and killed on Thursday, May 19. Just after 4 p.m. that day, police say a driver stopped along Interstate 64 on the Shockoe Valley Bridge to ask a Virginia State Police trooper for help with a gunshot victim.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
foxrichmond.com

One person hurt in reported shootout in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is expected to recover after he was hit by gunfire during a reported shootout in Richmond. Police say that man exchanged gunfire with at least two other people in the 700 block of Mosby Street around 1 a.m. Thursday. The person who was shot was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive. There are no other reports of injuries at this point.
RICHMOND, VA
foxrichmond.com

Woman injured in Chesterfield shooting

Jun. 22, 2022 — CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was injured in a Chesterfield shooting Tuesday night. Officers are investigating in the 7500 block of Ayeshire Court. Police said the woman arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Anyone with information should call police at 804-748-1251.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
foxrichmond.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Richmond shootings

Jun. 21, 2022 — RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead and another is hurt after they both showed up at a Richmond-area hospital with gunshot wounds overnight Monday. Police got the call about one victim around 11:58 p.m. Monday. They say the man was dead by the time they arrived. They later found that crime scene on Afton Avenue in south Richmond.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
foxrichmond.com

Children's Hospital of Richmond teaches safe gun storage

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the United States continues to see cases of young kids getting their hands on firearms, a new initiative aims to keep guns out of the hands of small children. Tueaday was national ASK Day, which stands for ‘Asking Saves Kids.’ The Children’s Hospital of Richmond...
RICHMOND, VA
foxrichmond.com

The Richmond Tool Bank is supporting RVA's non-profits and You Can Too!

For 30 years, the ToolBank network has been empowering the not-for-profit sector with the tools, equipment & expertise that are central to completing tens of thousands of community transformation projects each year. That’s why no one drives more change in the scale they do. The Richmond Tool Bank's member agencies pay a tool handling fee equal to 3% of the total retail value of the tools borrowed per week. Tools may be borrowed from one to eight weeks at a time. They empower RVA's "Do-Gooders" to do more good by providing the tools they need to make RVA a better place to live, work and play! MR. FIX-IT and FOX Richmond encourage you to support local non-profits like The Richmond Tool Bank by volunteering or making a donation. Know a local non-profit that's doing great work in our community? Nominate them to be part of You Can Too and they could be highlighted during FOX Richmond Morning News or FOX News At Ten. Click here to make a nomination today!
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy