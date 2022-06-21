Police search for 2 men in Chesterfield armed robbery

For 30 years, the ToolBank network has been empowering the not-for-profit sector with the tools, equipment & expertise that are central to completing tens of thousands of community transformation projects each year. That’s why no one drives more change in the scale they do. The Richmond Tool Bank's member agencies pay a tool handling fee equal to 3% of the total retail value of the tools borrowed per week. Tools may be borrowed from one to eight weeks at a time. They empower RVA's "Do-Gooders" to do more good by providing the tools they need to make RVA a better place to live, work and play! MR. FIX-IT and FOX Richmond encourage you to support local non-profits like The Richmond Tool Bank by volunteering or making a donation. Know a local non-profit that's doing great work in our community? Nominate them to be part of You Can Too and they could be highlighted during FOX Richmond Morning News or FOX News At Ten. Click here to make a nomination today!

RICHMOND, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO