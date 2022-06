The odds of running into someone with COVID-19 in Colorado remain high, but the state got its first signs that the tide may be turning. Hospitalizations, the percentage of tests coming back positive and cases all dropped in the week ending Sunday. While the number of people who are contagious in the state remains high, this wave may have peaked, said Beth Carlton, an associate professor of environmental and occupational health at the Colorado School of Public Health.

COLORADO STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO