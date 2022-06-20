ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Musketeers Release 2022-23 Schedule

Cover picture for the articleMusketeers to Raise Clark Cup Championship Banner October 8th. The 2022 USHL Clark Cup Champion Sioux City Musketeers have released their 2022-23 Season Schedule as a part of the USHL league wide schedule release. The 2022-23 schedule features 62 games, starting with a pair of games in Pittsburgh, PA September 22nd...

