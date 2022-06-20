ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Anderson returns for White Sox, Moncada sidelined by injury

By JAY COHEN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1922tI_0gGqgXoM00
1 of 4

CHICAGO (AP) — The sputtering Chicago White Sox got Tim Anderson back on Monday night, returning the dynamic shortstop to the top of their lineup.

Anderson was activated from the 10-day injured list after being sidelined by a strained right groin. Anderson, who turns 29 on Thursday, got hurt while making a play in the field during a 5-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on May 29.

The 2019 AL batting champion got two hits in his first game back, leading Chicago to an 8-7 win over Toronto. The White Sox went 8-10 while Anderson was out.

“His stroke is a thing of a beauty,” manager Tony La Russa said. “I mean he can get to anything. He knows his stroke, he stays within himself.”

Anderson hit .356 with five homers, 19 RBIs and eight steals in his first 40 games this year. He prepared for his return with four rehab appearances with Triple-A Charlotte, going 5 for 15.

“I was seeing the ball real well, so if I just stay right there where I’m at, just continue to keep pushing, I’ll be in a good spot,” Anderson said.

To make room for Anderson on the active roster, third baseman Yoán Moncada was placed on the 10-day IL with a strained right hamstring. Moncada left Friday night’s 13-3 loss at Houston in the third inning.

The White Sox have been hit hard by injuries this year. Moncada joins an IL list that also includes outfielder Eloy Jiménez, closer Liam Hendriks, catcher Yasmani Grandal and key reliever Aaron Bummer.

“There’s many possible explanations ranging from the most insular, to something perhaps we’re doing in our training methods, to the most broad in terms of the unique offseason that we all had and the shortened spring training,” general manager Rick Hahn said before Chicago’s series opener against Toronto.

“This is something that’s going on throughout the game. It doesn’t mean we aren’t each day trying to answer that question in terms of what perhaps are we doing, if not appropriate, what can we do to help stem this tide on the fly.”

Moncada also has been sidelined by oblique and quad injuries this year. He appeared to be finding his form when he got hurt, going 7 for 17 with a homer and six RBIs in his last four games.

“It is a very mild strain, not to by any means minimize what he’s feeling because it’s there and certainly a mild strain has the risk of turning into something more serious if we aren’t careful,” Hahn said.

Jiménez is slated to restart his rehab with Charlotte on Tuesday. The slugger had surgery April 26 to repair a torn hamstring tendon behind his right knee. His first rehab period in the minors was shut down because of leg soreness.

Hendriks and Grandal also are doing well, according to Hahn, while Bummer is going to be more of a slower process with his left lat strain. Hendriks is coming back from a right forearm strain, and Grandal has experienced lower back spasms.

Grandal’s 10-day IL stint was made retroactive to June 12, and Hahn said he isn’t sure the veteran catcher is going to need a rehab assignment in the minors.

“Let’s see how long this goes,” Hahn said. “Again, he’s had a really good last three days so if he has another really good three, let’s see where we are at.”

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Austin Nola not in Padres' lineup on Tuesday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Nola is being replaced behind the plate by Jorge Alfaro versus Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen. In 180 plate appearances this season, Nola has a .227 batting average with a .604 OPS, 2 home...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Cubs Trade LHP Eric Stout to Pirates For Cash

Ahead of their second game in the series against the Pirates, the Chicago Cubs traded LHP Eric Stout to Pittsburgh for a cash consideration. The Cubs just recently promoted Stout from Triple-A Iowa prior to the series with the San Diego Padres. Several days after calling the Glen Ellyn native...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

White Sox's Seby Zavala sitting Wednesday

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Ross Stripling and the Toronto Blue Jays. Zavala is heading back to the bench after going 0-for-3 with a walk on Tuesday. Reese McGuire is catching for Lucas Giolito and batting sixth Wednesday afternoon. Yasmani Grandal (back) is still on the 10-day injured list.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

White Sox INF Danny Mendick Injured, Exits Game After Collision

Chicago White Sox infielder Danny Mendick suffered an apparent lower-body injury resulting from a collision in Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. In the top of the second inning, Jays’ second baseman Santiago Espinal hit a fly ball down the left field line. Mendick, third baseman Jake Burger, and left fielder Adam Haseley all converged trying to make the play. Haseley came down with the ball but collided with Mendick in the process.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Yardbarker

Another White Sox Injury: Adam Engel Exits With Hamstring Tightness

The Chicago White Sox can’t catch a break on the injury front this season. Shortly after Danny Mendick exited Wednesday’s game early with an injury, Adam Engel followed suit. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what happened to Engel. However, something clearly wasn’t right during his at-bat in the...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Orioles take on the White Sox after Hays hit for the cycle

Baltimore Orioles (31-39, fifth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (33-34, third in the AL Central) BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Chicago White Sox after Austin Hays hit for the cycle against the Nationals on Wednesday. Chicago has a 33-34 record overall and a 15-18 record...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Eloy Jiménez
Person
Aaron Bummer
Person
Rick Hahn
Person
Yasmani Grandal
The US Sun

NBA Draft 2022: When is it and how can I watch?

EACH year, the National Basketball Association hosts a draft so that teams can acquire players that are looking to join the league. The 2022 draft has no shortage of prospects, with many fans eager to know who their favorite teams will select from the pool of college and international players.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports Chicago

Sox observations: Giolito shelled, again

The White Sox still can’t quite crack the .500 threshold, but they’re getting closer. The team had an opportunity to not only sweep the Blue Jays on Wednesday, but also to secure a winning record for the first time since May 25 when they were 22-21. But coming off of Tuesday night’s 12-inning victory, and with Tim Anderson taking a doctor-mandated off day, the team came out flat and fell 9-5. Regardless of the missed opportunity, the White Sox have been playing much better baseball lately, and will try again to break through for a winning record when the Orioles come to town.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Cubs#The White Sox
The Associated Press

Aces and Sky clinch spots in Commissioner’s Cup title game

Las Vegas and Chicago will meet in the second annual Commissioner’s Cup championship game next month. The in-season title game will be played at the home of the team with the better record — which right now is Las Vegas. The Aces failed to clinch the home game, blowing a record 28-point lead against Chicago on Tuesday night. The teams have split their two meetings this season.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

954K+
Followers
462K+
Post
432M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy