Denver, CO

BEING GOOD BOYS: Avalanche Discipline Has Been Key To Cup Run (+)

By Kelsey Hammond
coloradohockeynow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Avalanche use their speed to many advantages. Breaking out of the zone, creating odd-man rushes and drawing penalties. Speed can be frustrating for other...

coloradohockeynow.com

Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s Game 3 Loss in the Stanley Cup Final

The Stanley Cup Final is a series again. The Colorado Avalanche entered Monday’s contest with a 2-0 series lead after crushing the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2. Tampa exacted some vengeance on the Avs in Game 3, rolling to a 6-2 victory in their first home game of the series.
DENVER, CO
bloomberglaw.com

Avalanche, Lightning Lawyers Make Moves as Teams Vie for Cup (1)

Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning reshuffle legal ranks. Lightning hire former FedEx Corp. senior counsel to team post. As the Colorado Avalanche prepare Wednesday to defend their 2-1 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Finals, the teams’ legal operations have been making moves. Margaret...
DENVER, CO
stpetecatalyst.com

Lightning left stunned in overtime

June 23, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Lightning’s dream of becoming the first NHL team to win three-straight Stanley Cups since Ronald Reagan’s first term got a lot more difficult following a dramatic 3-2 loss Wednesday night. Playing in front of a raucous home crowd at Amelie Arena, the Bolts took control of Game 4 early but failed to put the Colorado Avalanche away. With Tampa Bay battling a series of injuries, the game went into sudden-death overtime tied at two. Colorado’s Nazem Kadri found the net with 7:58 remaining in the extra period, sealing an Avalanche victory. The goal shocked the Lightning and the Tampa Bay faithful, as it appeared Colorado had too many men on the ice during the play. After the game, the NHL released a statement calling the potential penalty a “judgment call.” The call, or lack thereof, is not subject to review. Tampa Bay now heads to Denver for Friday’s Game 5, down 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri optimism revealed ahead of Game 4 vs. Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche entered the Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning looking like the more unhealthy team. That appears to have changed as Game 4 approaches Wednesday night in Tampa Bay. After Tuesday’s skate around, Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar updated the status of his star forward Nazem Kadri. Nazem Kadri on Tuesday […] The post Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri optimism revealed ahead of Game 4 vs. Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
theScore

Lightning crush Avalanche in Game 3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos, Pat Maroon and Ondrej Palat each had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning scored four times in the second period and beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 Monday night in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. Anthony Cirelli, Nicholas...
TAMPA, FL
markerzone.com

KADRI'S OVERTIME WINNER CLOUDED IN CONTROVERSY

Colorado Avalanche forward Nazim Kadri returned to the lineup and made his impact by scoring the overtime game-winning goal. The puck kind of got stuck underneath the back bar, so it was unclear at first where the puck was and that it actually went in the net. The delayed response...
DENVER, CO

