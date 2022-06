Nathan Wayne Reynolds Sr., 78, of Ware Shoals, SC, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Spartanburg Medical Center after a brief battle with cancer. Born in Cherokee County, he was the son of the late Nathan Reynolds and Christine Peeler Reynolds. Wayne graduated from Gaffney High School in 1961. He went on to graduate from Clemson University with a degree in Textiles in 1965. After college, he was drafted into the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War for two years.

WARE SHOALS, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO