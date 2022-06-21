ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cops Use Helicopter to Track Down Teenager Selling Weed on a Motorised Esky

By Julie Fenwick
 2 days ago
It doesn’t get much more Australian-core than our nation’s finest Ultra Cops bringing out a police helicopter to chase a teenager riding a lil’ red motorised esky. Wait, actually, it does, because that esky also contained a few baggies of weed and a bong. That’s exactly...

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

