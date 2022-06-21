Tuesday: Existing Home Sales

Economic signs point to a cool-down in the nation’s housing market. Twenty-eight property analysts polled by Reuters in May predicted U.S. home prices would rise 10.3% this year based on the Case/Shiller index. While that estimate may sound promising, it is well off from the current pace of around 20%. That means that prices in […]
It's no secret that homes are expensive everywhere. But what you might not know is that buyers in some cities are paying premiums upwards of 60%. A recent analysis from Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University identified the most overvalued housing markets in the country. The top finding? Buyers in the most overvalued market — Boise, Idaho — are paying an eye-watering premium of 73%, largely thanks to the recent boom in remote work.
The American housing market has never been hotter. In May, the median home on the market took just 31 days to sell – six days fewer than in May 2021 and nearly a month less time than it took in the typical pre-pandemic May. The competition to find a home can be fierce, especially in […]
A three-bedroom brick home has sold for an eyewatering $3.295million to first home buyers in their 30s - who admitted just hours after the sale they may have overpaid a 'tiny bit'. The couple were among 13 hopeful bidders at 11 Howell Avenue in Sydney's Lane Cove, on the lower...
There are many reasons people may want to move out of an expensive city and into a small town. Some crave the laid-back and homey lifestyle while others are trying to get into the housing market with a more affordable property that they'll trade in once it grows in equity.
The cost of practically everything is rising in the country. From a gallon of milk, gas for the car, to even our rent and mortgage rates, it’s harder to make it to the end of the month. A new list shows that some cities have seen a rent increase of more than $1,000 on average from last year. Here’s what you need to know.
The Covid-19 pandemic affected countless industries worldwide, but the rising cost of lumber had to be one of the most dramatic changes to impact consumers. Higher lumber prices meant that renovations, repairs, and new construction were all significantly more expensive, affecting both home projects and home prices. Two years after...
House buying has followed the same pattern since Rightmove began more than 20 years ago: as soon as you want a new home, you scour the internet. But not any more. While most properties on sale are still publicised online, a growing number are on what some estate agents call 'the hush market' — it's a secretive process with no For Sale signs, no property details printed, no pictures in agents' windows, and no entry on Rightmove.
Real estate experts eyeing a new bear market and record high inflation are finding themselves changing their advice on how and when to buy a home. Facing record inflation at 8.6%, American regulators have also ratcheted up interest rates, causing many previous would-be buyers to stay on the sidelines of an already overheated real estate market.
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Never again. That was the sentiment held among legislators as they rallied to pass the Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act in 2010. The goal was to outlaw the subprime mortgages that fueled the ’00s housing bubble—which saw U.S. home prices soar 84% between January 2000 and June 2006—and ultimately pushed the country into the deepest recession since the Great Depression.
While Covid was battering the U.S. economy, Gary Goldberg seems to have done OK. During 2020, the pandemic’s first year, the Santa Barbara, California, real estate agent sold more than $27 million worth of luxury homes, slightly down from the $31 million he closed the year before, according to data from Zillow. In 2021, he sold $82 million worth of real estate.
Before you finish reading this, there’s a good chance that someone purchased another home in a nearby neighborhood. The real estate market has been on fire lately, with supply barely keeping up with the demand. As a result, homeowners have seen their property values skyrocket in just the past year, which has lined the pockets of sellers and real estate agents alike.
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Porch. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic more than two years ago, living space has taken on new importance for many Americans. From early lockdowns to lasting remote or hybrid work arrangements, people have been spending more time at home and collectively...
Sales of existing homes in May dropped 3.4% to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 5.41 million units, according to the National Association of Realtors. This is the weakest reading since June 2020, which was during the early months of the Covid pandemic. Adjusting for that, it is the lowest since January 2020.
