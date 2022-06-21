ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Tuesday: Existing Home Sales

By Calculated Risk
calculatedriskblog.com
 2 days ago

• At 8:30 AM ET, Chicago Fed National Activity Index for May. This...

www.calculatedriskblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

10 US Cities Where Home Prices Are Actually Falling

Economic signs point to a cool-down in the nation’s housing market. Twenty-eight property analysts polled by Reuters in May predicted U.S. home prices would rise 10.3% this year based on the Case/Shiller index. While that estimate may sound promising, it is well off from the current pace of around 20%. That means that prices in […]
REAL ESTATE
Money

15 Cities Where Home Prices Are Way Higher Than They Should Be

It's no secret that homes are expensive everywhere. But what you might not know is that buyers in some cities are paying premiums upwards of 60%. A recent analysis from Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University identified the most overvalued housing markets in the country. The top finding? Buyers in the most overvalued market — Boise, Idaho — are paying an eye-watering premium of 73%, largely thanks to the recent boom in remote work.
BOISE, ID
24/7 Wall St.

25 Cities Where Homes are Selling the Fastest

The American housing market has never been hotter. In May, the median home on the market took just 31 days to sell – six days fewer than in May 2021 and nearly a month less time than it took in the typical pre-pandemic May. The competition to find a home can be fierce, especially in […]
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Existing Home Sales#Saar#Nar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Daily Mail

The secret agents: Selling homes off-market was once the preserve of millionaires but now one in ten of us are doing it

House buying has followed the same pattern since Rightmove began more than 20 years ago: as soon as you want a new home, you scour the internet. But not any more. While most properties on sale are still publicised online, a growing number are on what some estate agents call 'the hush market' — it's a secretive process with no For Sale signs, no property details printed, no pictures in agents' windows, and no entry on Rightmove.
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Selling Your House Now Could Leave You Homeless

Real estate experts eyeing a new bear market and record high inflation are finding themselves changing their advice on how and when to buy a home. Facing record inflation at 8.6%, American regulators have also ratcheted up interest rates, causing many previous would-be buyers to stay on the sidelines of an already overheated real estate market.
HOMELESS
Fortune

It looks a lot like a housing bubble. How your local housing market compares to 2007, as told by 4 interactive charts

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Never again. That was the sentiment held among legislators as they rallied to pass the Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act in 2010. The goal was to outlaw the subprime mortgages that fueled the ’00s housing bubble—which saw U.S. home prices soar 84% between January 2000 and June 2006—and ultimately pushed the country into the deepest recession since the Great Depression.
REAL ESTATE
NBC News

Real estate agents got $3.9 billion in Covid relief PPP loans. The housing market boomed, but few repaid the loans.

While Covid was battering the U.S. economy, Gary Goldberg seems to have done OK. During 2020, the pandemic’s first year, the Santa Barbara, California, real estate agent sold more than $27 million worth of luxury homes, slightly down from the $31 million he closed the year before, according to data from Zillow. In 2021, he sold $82 million worth of real estate.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Black Enterprise

Tap Into The Red-Hot Real Estate Market With This Bundle.

Before you finish reading this, there’s a good chance that someone purchased another home in a nearby neighborhood. The real estate market has been on fire lately, with supply barely keeping up with the demand. As a result, homeowners have seen their property values skyrocket in just the past year, which has lined the pockets of sellers and real estate agents alike.
REAL ESTATE
moneytalksnews.com

The 15 Best Cities for DIYers

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Porch. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic more than two years ago, living space has taken on new importance for many Americans. From early lockdowns to lasting remote or hybrid work arrangements, people have been spending more time at home and collectively...
HOME & GARDEN
CNBC

Sales of existing homes fell in May, and more declines are expected

Sales of existing homes in May dropped 3.4% to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 5.41 million units, according to the National Association of Realtors. This is the weakest reading since June 2020, which was during the early months of the Covid pandemic. Adjusting for that, it is the lowest since January 2020.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy