John Hammock is not even two years into his second term as mayor and is walking away with his head held high. In one and a half terms as mayor Hammock believes Tallassee has accomplished a lot but said large issues of how the city should be managed remain. Hammock said the city was at its borrowing limit when he took office in 2016 but thanks to a lot of hard work things have improved.

TALLASSEE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO