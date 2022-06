Israel Adesanya certainly sees there’s a storyline the UFC can capture if things fall into place at the promotion’s next pay-per-view event. Adesanya is scheduled to headline UFC 276 on July 2 as he will defend his middleweight title against Jared Cannonier. Also on the main card, a two-time past kickboxing opponent of Adesanya’s will look to get another opportunity to face “The Last Stylebender,” this time for UFC gold in Alex Pereira when he meets fellow surging contender Sean Strickland at the T-Mobile Arena.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO