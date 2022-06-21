ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Tribal leaders and feds reestablish Bears Ears Commission

By SAM METZ
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VwJ42_0gGq9pr200
Bears Ears Agreement FILE - Arch Canyon within Bears Ears National Monument is seen on May 8, 2017, in Utah. Federal officials and tribal nations signed a document on Saturday, June 18, 2022, that formally reestablishes a commission to jointly govern the Bears Ears National Monument that was restored to full size last year by the Biden administration. (Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File) (Francisco Kjolseth)

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — Federal officials and tribal nations have formally reestablished a commission to oversee land management decisions at a national monument in Utah — among the first such joint governance agreements signed by Native Americans and U.S. officials.

Leaders from agencies including the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service met with representatives from five tribal nations Saturday to sign a document formalizing the Bears Ears Commission, a governing body tasked with day-to-day decisions on the 2,125 square-mile (5,500 square-kilometer) Bears Ears National Monument.

In 2021, President Joe Biden restored two sprawling national monuments in southern Utah — Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante — reversing a decision by President Donald Trump that opened for mining and other development hundreds of thousands of acres of rugged lands sacred to Native Americans and home to ancient cliff dwellings and petroglyphs.

Together, the monuments encompass an area nearly the size of Connecticut, and were created by Democratic administrations under a century-old law that allows presidents to protect sites considered historic, geographically or culturally important.

Tribes have long sought a larger role in their oversight.

“This is an important step as we move forward together to ensure that Tribal expertise and traditional perspectives remain at the forefront of our joint decision-making for the Bears Ears National Monument. This type of true co-management will serve as a model for our work to honor the nation-to-nation relationship in the future," said Bureau of Land Management Director Tracy Stone-Manning, one of the agreement's signatories.

The Bears Ears Commission and Obama-era joint governance plan was altered to the chagrin of tribal officials when Trump downsized the monument in 2017. The five nations, all of which were driven off land included in the monument, are the Hopi, the Navajo Nation, the Pueblo of Zuni, the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe and the Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah and Ouray Reservation.

“Today, instead of being removed from a landscape to make way for a public park, we are being invited back to our ancestral homelands to help repair them and plan for a resilient future. We are being asked to apply our traditional knowledge to both the natural and human-caused ecological challenges, drought, erosion, visitation, etc.,” said Bears Ears Commission Co-Chair and Lieutenant Governor of Zuni Pueblo Carleton Bowekaty.

Tribes also play a role in jointly managing some resources within national park units, including Canyon de Chelly National Monument on the Navajo Nation and Point Reyes National Seashore on the historic lands of the Coast Miwok and Southern Pomo in California.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
California State
State
Connecticut State
State
Utah State
KIRO 7 Seattle

Election 2022: Trump endorsement flip scrambles Alabama race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks has run his race for Senate on former President Donald Trump's election lies, refusing to accept the outcome of the 2020 contest. He's campaigned alongside the organizers of the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the storming of the Capitol building — the rally where he infamously told the crowd it was time to start "kicking ass."
ALABAMA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tesla repeatedly catches fire at California wrecking yard

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Firefighters in California said they had to dig a pit and fill it with water when a Tesla at a wrecking yard kept self-igniting. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District shared photos and videos of the vehicle, which was charred and nearly unrecognizable, on its Facebook page. Officials said that the Tesla had initially been involved in a crash in mid-May and had been brought to the wrecking yard to be dismantled because it had sustained major damage.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pennsylvania woman arrested for allegedly burning, killing her husband

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for allegedly burning and killing her husband on Thursday. WHP-TV said Susquehanna Township police were called out to a home around 5 a.m. on June 16 after they received a call from Evelyn Henderson, 66. She allegedly told the dispatcher that she found her husband dead and believed he killed himself by burning himself, according to court records obtained by WHP-TV.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ute Mountain#Native Americans#U S Forest Service#The Bears Ears Commission#Democratic
KIRO 7 Seattle

‘I’m sorry momma, I got to do it’: Boyfriend apologizes before woman opens fire in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing multiple charges in Tennessee after police say she shot a woman standing in the front yard of a home. The victim’s mother told police that she had just gotten home from work, and was talking to her daughter outside when her daughter’s boyfriend showed up with a woman, identified as Antorya Perry, WHBQ reported.
TENNESSEE STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
99K+
Followers
115K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy