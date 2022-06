Nearly 180 people have fallen ill after eating a bad batch of pork scratchings linked to salmonella.The Food Standards Agency (FSA) announced a recall at the weekend of packets of Mr Porky, Jay’s and The Real Pork Crackling Company made by snack firm Tayto Group, which expire next February.The FSA said links have been found between the products and 176 cases of salmonella poisoning across the UK since last September, with at least 12 of these needing hospital admission.Salmonella can be spread from person to person, so anyone affected should adhere to good hygiene practices including washing your hands thoroughly...

FOOD SAFETY ・ 17 DAYS AGO