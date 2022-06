VICKSBURG, Miss. — Vicksburg's mayor is recommending a curfew for anyone under the age of 17, calling it a preventative crime measure. Mayor George Flaggs Jr. is gearing up to recommend a 60-day curfew to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for young people to be off the streets by 11 p.m., adding onto a preexisting curfew for the city that now requires them to be inside by midnight.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO