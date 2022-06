(St. Cloud, MN) -- Saint Cloud wants to be the first city in the world to produce “green hydrogen” at its wastewater treatment facility and is racing to get the project up and running before its partner city in Germany. Public Services Director Tracy Hodel says Saint Cloud already has much of the necessary infrastructure in place but needs an “electrolyzer” to separate water into oxygen and hydrogen. Hydrogen gas would be used to power Saint Cloud’s wastewater treatment plant. Any excess could be sold -- officials say possibly to Xcel Energy or to New Flyer, which has talked to the city about potentially manufacturing hydrogen-powered buses. Saint Cloud has applied for a one-point-one-million-dollar state grant to help pay for the three-million-dollar project.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO