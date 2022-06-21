Attorneys for former LSU athletic staffer face sanctions as racketeering claims rejected

BATON ROUGE, La. - A federal judge has spiked all of former LSU Associate Athletic Director Sharon Lewis’ racketeering claims against LSU officials, ruling that Lewis’ legal team did “not even attempt to establish a causal link” between LSU’s alleged racketeering and damage to Lewis’ career.

U.S. Judge Susie Morgan dismissed Lewis’ claims against LSU involving the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, better known as RICO, in an order signed June 16. Lewis filed lawsuits against LSU last year in state and federal court that said her coworkers and superiors retaliated against her for attempting to report that former LSU football coach Les Miles was sexually harassing students.

Since then, Lewis has lost her job at the university and come forward with more allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct at LSU. Both state and federal courts have rejected major swaths of her legal claims against her former employer.

