Lexington, MO

Joan Virginia (Epperly) Cognard

By Taya White
KMZU
 2 days ago

KMZU

Joy Katherine Hensiek

Joy Katherine Hensiek, 86, of Carrollton died June 21. Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 24 at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are suggested the church or family choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Foster Funeral Chapels.
CARROLLTON, MO
KMZU

Emma Grace Plonski

Emma Grace Plonski, 4-month-old infant daughter of Anthony Thomas Plonski, III, and Courtney Lane Snider of Hardin, passed unexpectedly on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at her home. She is loved dearly and will be missed always. Survivors include: parents, Anthony and Courtney Plonski of the home; brother, Anthony Thomas Plonski,...
HARDIN, MO
KMZU

Alan Ray Nibarger

Alan Ray Nibarger, age 62, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Alan was born the son of Glen Richard and Peggy Jo (Cooper) Nibarger on February 26, 1960, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He served in the United States Marine Corps. He was united in marriage to Beth Ann Cox on January 10, 1988, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She preceded him in death on September 27, 2012. Alan worked as a truck driver for 36 years, most recently for W.D. 63 Transport of Queen City, Missouri. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Alan enjoyed riding Harley-Davidson Motorcycles, playing darts, shooting pool, and spending time with his family and friends.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Dorothy Kaye

Dorothy Kaye, 94, of Sumner died Thursday, June 16th. Funeral services will be Friday, June 24th at 11:00 am at the Sumner United Methodist Church. A visitation will be Thursday, June 23rd from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield. Memorial are suggested to the Dorothy Kaye Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home.
SUMNER, MO
KMZU

James “Jimmy” William Stark

James “Jimmy” William Stark, 60, of Kansas City, MO, died peacefully of cancer on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Hospice House of Kansas City on Wornall Rd. The family will host an inurnment with military honors at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 20109 Business, MO-13, Higginsville, MO, 64037. The family will host a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd Street, Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Kansas City Hospice House, 12000 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64145, and may be left in care with the funeral home. Memories of Jimmy and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

Heckart Community Center 4th Of July Hours

The Heckart Community Center will have limited hours on July 4th. The Heckart Community Center will be open on July 4th 7am - 2pm. We will resume normal business hours July 5th. Join us for 4th of July celebrations starting at 10am in Downtown Sedalia with the parade! Then hop...
CENTER, MO
KMZU

122nd Corder Picnic and Rodeo back again

The 122nd Corder Picnic and Rodeo is underway after 2 years of waiting. Unfortunately, the Picnic had been at a halt since 2019, but nevertheless the festival is back on, everyone is excited, and there are a ton of activities scheduled. Matt Limback of the Corder Picnic Association filled us in on the details of history, dates, and why this event is so important to the Corder community.
CORDER, MO
KMZU

Accident sends teen passenger to hospital

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. – A single vehicle accident sends a passenger to the hospital last night. The crash occurred just after 11:30 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 70 at Woods Chapel Road. According to the highway patrol report, 25-year-old Je-Mell McClain, of Blue Springs, attempted to change lanes and spun out of control before striking a rock wall.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Car hits Hedrick Medical Center building

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. -- Around 9:24 a.m. Monday, Chillicothe Officers were dispatched to vehicle accident at Hedrick Medical Center. A subject was attempting to park and accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake. The vehicle travelled forward and struck the wall of the hospital. Minor injuries were received by two vehicle occupants and moderate damage was done to the structure.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Warrensburg driver injured in single vehicle accident

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. – A Warrensburg driver is injured after swerving off the roadway yesterday afternoon. Emergency crews were dispatched to an overturned vehicle at approximately 5:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of Northwest Highway 2, according to highway patrol reports. The indicated driver, 22-year-old Merissa Bailey, allegedly traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch while attempting to avoid an object in the road.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KMZU

Silver Alert issued for missing DeKalb County man with dementia

DEKALB COUNTY – A silver alert has been issued for a missing man with dementia. According to a Facebook post from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Joseph Luis Florez, 62, is described as a Hispanic male standing at 5'2 and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen in Maysville around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing a gold t-shirt, purple sweatpants and one shoe.
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Carroll County Route 139 now open after bridge rehabilitation project

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Hurricane Creek Bridge on Carroll County Route 139, located between Bosworth and Hale, is now open after a bridge rehabilitation project. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Capital Paving & Construction, LLC to replace the bridge’s deck. Crews closed the bridge to...
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Sedalia police arrest one suspect related to local burglaries

SEDALIA – Charges have been filed against suspects who are believed to be involved in a string of burglaries in Sedalia that began in April. The Sedalia Police Department says a search warrant conducted at a residence on 2506 S. Woodlawn Drive uncovered some of the items that ware stolen from the salons, among other contraband. One of the subjects was taken into custody.
SEDALIA, MO
KMZU

Ramp closure scheduled for SB I-29 to NB I-35 June 28

CLAY COUNTY – The southbound Interstate 29 to northbound Interstate 35 ramp will be closed from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, for shoulder repairs, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. All work is weather permitting. For potential impacts to traffic, please review KC Scout cameras...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

Two arrested in large Caldwell County drug bust

CALDWELL COUNTY – Two suspects were arrested in what the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office is calling "one of the largest drug arrests in Caldwell County." Sheriff Mitchell K. Allen says in a Facebook post that Seth Petersohn, of Grain Valley, and Kaitlyn Cloyde, of Independence, were arrested Monday on suspicion of possessing large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin, along with marijuana, oxycodone and drug paraphernalia.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Stars Return to Arrow Rock for Tom Sawyer Anniversary

Arrow Rock, Mo. — On this Fourth of July, Arrow Rock, Missouri will host a spectacular three-day 50th anniversary celebration of an American literary and film musical classic, Tom Sawyer. In the Summer of 1972, Arrow Rock was chosen as a “stand-in” for 1840s Hannibal for the musical production...
ARROW ROCK, MO
KMZU

Absentee ballots available for the August 2, 2022 Primary Election

WARRENSBURG, MO, -- Johnson County Clerk, Diane Thompson reminds registered voters who will be absent from their polling location on August 2, 2022 that absentee ballots are now available. Absentee voting for the August 2, 2022 Primary Election will continue through 5:00 p.m. Monday, August 1st at the Johnson County Courthouse, Voter Registration Office. The office will also be open for absentee voting on Saturday, June 30th from 8:30 a.m.to 12:30 p.m.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KMZU

Saline County Commission to meet Thursday

MARSHALL , Mo. – The Saline County Commission is scheduled to meet in regular session Thursday morning. New businesses on the agenda includes approvements on a payment schedule, a transfer for the Sheriff’s Department, and a vacation extension for Brenda Coffman. The meeting begins at 9:00 a.m. in...
SALINE COUNTY, MO

