Restaurants

Burger King Employee Receives Goodie Bag after 27 Years of Service – Internet has Mixed Reactions

By Jake
 2 days ago
Twitter via @mymixtapez

After a Burger King employee received a goodie bag of gifts from his employer after 27 years of work, the internet has mixed reactions to the gesture. While the employee seems to be very appreciative of the gift, some online do not see it the same way.

He didn't miss a day of work in 27 years...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DCjhN_0gGq6gh000
Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Folks often say to find what you love to do and hold onto it. While many spend their lives jumping from job-to-job trying to find that thing that satisfies their needs, one man found his niche 27 years ago.

A Burger King employee was celebrating his 27-year work anniversary and received a goody bag with gifts inside from his employer.

While the employee seemed satisfied with the gift, many online had opinions on the clip.

Burger King Employee Receives Goodie Bag after 27 Years of Work

See the video of the moment the employee received his gift shared by @mymixtapez on Twitter below.

In the goodie bag were the following items.

  • A movie ticket
  • A bag of Reece's Pieces
  • A reusable clear cup from Starbucks
  • A lanyard
  • Two pens
  • Two packs of Lifesavers

The employee is very appreciative of the gift provided by his employer, but many on social media have reacted differently.

See reactions coming from Twitter below.

Some even tagged Burger King on Twitter.

But the myriad of reactions have continued to pour in.

What do you think? Did this employee deserve more? Or do people expect too much from their workplace? Let us know in the comments.

Comments / 47

Teddy Lee
2d ago

For 27 years of service he should have gotten at least 1000 dollars. That goodie bag was more like items given out at a a parade or downtown festival. I wonder if the cup was used.

Reply(1)
14
rierie
1d ago

I feel he was appreciative for it because he wasn't expecting it but for the company to recognized his 27 years of service in that manner is distasteful. I mean thats a cheap raffle prize.

Reply(1)
13
Mj
1d ago

Burger King should be ashamed and do better by this employee! Give him something that aligns more with his hard work and loyalty, LIKE A RAISE AND A LARGE BONUS! Wow Burger King, way to appreciate your loyal employees.

Reply
5
